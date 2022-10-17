Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Leisure Suit Larry voice actor Jan Rabson has passed away at age 68

The voice actor known for voicing Larry Laffer in Leisure Suit Larry passed away on October 13.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
CrazyBunch
1

Jan Rabson, known for his voice acting work including voicing the character Larry Laffer in the game Leisure Suit Larry, has passed away at the age of 68. The news was reported by various outlets including PC Gamer, and has been confirmed by Rabson’s close friends and family, including fellow voice actor Bob Bergen.

On Facebook, Bergen wrote the following about Rabson’s passing:

As of the time of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be shared. Looking back at some of Rabson’s work, he first voiced Larry Laffer in the 1993 release, Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out. He went on to voice Larry in other titles including recent entries in the series like 2018’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and 2020’s Wet Dreams Dry Twice.

Outside of Leisure Suit Larry, Rabson worked on other games like King’s Quest: Mask of Eternity, Thimbleweed Park, and Toy Story 3, to name just a few. Notably, he also voiced Tetsuo Shimada in the English dub of Akira, and Pixar characters like Axel in A Bug’s Life and the “mine?” seagulls in Finding Nemo. 

Rabson’s last credited roles on IMDB include providing various voices for 2022’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and voicing characters like Professor Quantum in the TV series, Superbook.

Portrait of Jan Rabson as displayed on his official IMDB page.
© IMDB

In closing, we’re saddened to hear about Rabson’s passing, and send our condolences to his friends and family. 

If you're looking to brush up on the Leisure Suit Larry series, be sure to read through our review of Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and our coverage of the first expansion for Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola