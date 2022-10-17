Leisure Suit Larry voice actor Jan Rabson has passed away at age 68 The voice actor known for voicing Larry Laffer in Leisure Suit Larry passed away on October 13.

Jan Rabson, known for his voice acting work including voicing the character Larry Laffer in the game Leisure Suit Larry, has passed away at the age of 68. The news was reported by various outlets including PC Gamer, and has been confirmed by Rabson’s close friends and family, including fellow voice actor Bob Bergen.

On Facebook, Bergen wrote the following about Rabson’s passing:

“We keep losing so many from this wonderful group. So sorry to hear today we lost Jan Rabson. So talented. So funny. Such a sweetheart! Damn, the sessions that are a happening in heaven! Lots of laughs! Lots of good old fashioned non-PC comments. Remember the good old days when we were able to laugh at ourselves? Jan wrote the book! ((((Hugs)))), my friend! Say hi to Mickie, Jack, Marcia and John!” On social media, another friend of Rabson, voice actor Neil Kaplan, likewise paid his respects and commented that Rabson was “one of the best.”

As of the time of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be shared. Looking back at some of Rabson’s work, he first voiced Larry Laffer in the 1993 release, Leisure Suit Larry 6: Shape Up or Slip Out. He went on to voice Larry in other titles including recent entries in the series like 2018’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and 2020’s Wet Dreams Dry Twice.

Outside of Leisure Suit Larry, Rabson worked on other games like King’s Quest: Mask of Eternity, Thimbleweed Park, and Toy Story 3, to name just a few. Notably, he also voiced Tetsuo Shimada in the English dub of Akira, and Pixar characters like Axel in A Bug’s Life and the “mine?” seagulls in Finding Nemo.

Rabson’s last credited roles on IMDB include providing various voices for 2022’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and voicing characters like Professor Quantum in the TV series, Superbook.

In closing, we’re saddened to hear about Rabson’s passing, and send our condolences to his friends and family.

