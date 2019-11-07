Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Happy Ending Update out now See the game through Faith's eyes in this raunchy free update.

If you enjoyed Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry and want to spend some more time in that world, we've got some good news for you. The game just got its first expansion, called Happy Ending.

Happy Ending has debuted in time for the game's one-year anniversary, and serves as an epilogue for the game's ending, after Larry's dating "adventures" come to a close in the rebooted game. Looks like it's just as bright and colorful as ever!

You get to spend some time watching the rise of Prune, the Apple-like entity that created the phone that caused Larry so much trouble in the first place. It's clear Faith, the antagonist from the original game (at least part of the antagonist team) has been living in her partner's shadow for some time. But what happened to her after the game ended? How did she get where she is now?

Here's what I thought of the original game in my review:

"Wet Dreams Don't Dry is raunchy, self-referential, and unapologetic. I really, really hope that more games take risks like this one does and return to a point where we can have a fun, adult narrative without fear of everyone getting uptight about it. I sincerely hope this is the first in a revival of the franchise and I can't wait to see how much of an ass Larry makes of himself in the next installment."

If you haven't yet tried the game, you should really do so! It's very fun, especially if you appreciate the older titles in the series. The free update is available now.