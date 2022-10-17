Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Kanye West agrees to buy Parler social media platform

Kanye's acquisition of Parler will include the controversial social media platform, its technical support, and cloud service infrastructure.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via CNN
9

Some may recall during Donald Trump’s presidency when Parler was launched as a culmination of far right dismay over being banned on Twitter and Facebook. Parler has had troubles since, including being banned off and on from various storefronts and other social media. However, it looks like Kanye West is interested in keeping Parler running. The controversial musical artist has signaled intent to buy and acquire Parler, along with its cloud services and technical support departments.

Kanye’s decision to buy Parler was announced this week, as reported by Bloomberg. According to West, it comes out of a desire to protect conservative freedom of speech and ensure a platform where such voices can express themselves freely.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in a statement regarding the deal.

Both Kanye West and Parler have faced restrictions online. Parler has been taken off and let back onto various app platforms a few times regarding its moderation of inappropriate, violent, or racist content.

Kanye's tweets after being restricted from access on Instagram.
In the lead-up to his announced purchase of Parler, Kanye West shared offense at being restricted on Instagram over allegedly antisemitic posts.
Source: Twitter

On the other end of things, Kanye has found himself in plenty of hot water as well. The artist brushed elbows with Donald Trump throughout the president’s administration. Even since, West has gone on to make further troubling statements and has been notably and recently accused of antisemitism in statements that got his account restricted on Instagram, as reported by NBC. The artist has since circled his wagons, going on Fox News and Tucker Carlson to double down in allegedly sharing anti-jew conspiracy theories.

Kanye West buying a conservative social media platform may not be how anyone expected him to respond to restrictions on Instagram, but it looks like Parler is about to be part of West’s empire. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 17, 2022 11:05 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Kanye West agrees to buy Parler social media platform

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 17, 2022 12:01 PM

      "Oh wait there's already a social network specifically for my Nazi friends and I? Awesome!"

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 17, 2022 12:13 PM

      So his tirades and getting himself bumped off platforms were all lead up advertising for this buy?

      Even more gross.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 17, 2022 12:14 PM

      kanye: please everyone, continue to notice me, I'm doing things so "ironically" and edgy, I need an audience or I have no purpose in life. I changed my name formally because I'm so fucking desperate

      • TheArtMan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 17, 2022 1:13 PM

        Must be working to some extent. I couldn’t name a single song of his. I only know him from the Grammys incident and these right wing type antics

    • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 17, 2022 12:16 PM

      Trump has "Truth Social"

      Elon will soon have Twitter.

      Kanye has Parler.

      We are missing a fourth horseman of the apocalypse.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 17, 2022 12:19 PM

        Elon gonna use Twitter to save us from Woke War 3

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 17, 2022 12:23 PM

        the fact you forgot zuckerberg means he will try increasingly awful things

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 17, 2022 12:26 PM

        Putin will buy Facebook.

    • HojuSimpson legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 17, 2022 12:19 PM

      We've got to be a few weeks away from Peter Thiel buying Shacknews

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 17, 2022 12:20 PM

        Theil is still focused on buying the US government

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 17, 2022 12:27 PM

      Lmao, Candace Owen's and her husband worked him pretty easily

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 17, 2022 1:02 PM

      If you’re going to scam a billionaire then this is how you do it. It took Candice less than a month to get Kanye to buy her husband’s failed social media platform off of them, ggwp

      • jinglebard
        reply
        October 17, 2022 1:07 PM

        Yet another person taking advantage of his mental illness for profit or fame. Imagine that.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 17, 2022 1:16 PM

          Her entire shtick is taking advantage of idiot racists every day

          • jinglebard
            reply
            October 17, 2022 1:23 PM

            Oh absolutely. I'm commenting more on how people seem to take advantage of Kanye and she's just the next person in line to do so.

            The worst part about these garbage human beings is that I have to know about their existence and Candace Owens falls squarely in that category of people that should be launched from a cannon in to the sun. We'd all be better off for it.

Hello, Meet Lola