Evening Reading - September 27, 2022

With the end of another day in America comes another delightful edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Good evening, Shackers. Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, and the eve before hump day. I hope y’all are having a good week so far, but as this day winds down, we’ve got an Evening Reading to cover. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

What does Sleepytime Tea Bear dream of?

Come on. It’s a bear after all. Also I think that might be Leonardo DiCaprio from The Revenant and he totally had it coming.

Hugh gotta be kidding me…

Be still my heart. I can’t believe we’re getting one more run of Huge Ackman as Logan.

Daytona singin’

I am very happy for Takenobu Mitsuyoshi. This is so pure and fun.

GameStop ruining our collectibles, please

Those stickers are obnoxious. Always hated them.

Bweh, sez cat. Cat says Bweh.

Bweeeeeeh… Bweh, Mr. Cat.

How to create a QR code the correct way

Just make sure not to fill a whole line. Otherwise, you lose a lot of work.

Casual Brisket safety measures

Be careful, Potemkin. That poor child has the lowest health in the game and no strong wake-up options.

Soup! Soup!! SOUP!!!

Have you gotten out your soupin’ pitchfork yet? It’s soup time, after all.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for September 27, wrapped up and settled. Thank you for reading. If you’d like to support Shacknews further, then consider checking out Mercury to support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of cute pets. You can even just lurk on there and find awesome cuties like my little Flaff, seen below.

A Mini Australian Shepherd dog lying on a bed looking at you.
Flaff needs your votes for Shackpets wins. She doesn't know what to do with them. She just likes collecting them.

That’s a wrap on this one, y’all. Hope you’re having a great night, or that it’s just a little bit better if you arrived here. How’s your evening going? Sound off in the Chatty below!

Hello, Meet Lola