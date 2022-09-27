Evening Reading - September 27, 2022

Good evening, Shackers. Welcome to the end of your Tuesday, and the eve before hump day. I hope y’all are having a good week so far, but as this day winds down, we’ve got an Evening Reading to cover. Enjoy, won’t you?

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

What does Sleepytime Tea Bear dream of?

Come on. It’s a bear after all. Also I think that might be Leonardo DiCaprio from The Revenant and he totally had it coming.

Hugh gotta be kidding me…

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Be still my heart. I can’t believe we’re getting one more run of Huge Ackman as Logan.

Daytona singin’

We’ve all seen Takenobu Mitsuyoshi perform the music from #DaytonaUSA but … have you ever watched him play Daytona AND sing his songs at the same time?



Well, now you have! 😂 #SEGA pic.twitter.com/P2jyeUhKmP — The SEGAHolic (@TheSegaHolic) September 27, 2022

I am very happy for Takenobu Mitsuyoshi. This is so pure and fun.

GameStop ruining our collectibles, please

Those stickers are obnoxious. Always hated them.

Bweh, sez cat. Cat says Bweh.

Bweeeeeeh… Bweh, Mr. Cat.

How to create a QR code the correct way

How QR codes are made 😁 pic.twitter.com/iBczqxKsmv — grimh_hs (@Grimh_HS) September 26, 2022

Just make sure not to fill a whole line. Otherwise, you lose a lot of work.

Casual Brisket safety measures

Be careful, Potemkin. That poor child has the lowest health in the game and no strong wake-up options.

Soup! Soup!! SOUP!!!

it’s that time of year again 🍂💥🩸 pic.twitter.com/b9GDo5hoYO — alex krokus (@alexkrokus) September 27, 2022

Have you gotten out your soupin’ pitchfork yet? It’s soup time, after all.

