Tokyo Game Show 2022 drew over 2.7 million views across official livestreams In addition to its livestream viewership, over 398,000 people checked out the TGSVR 2022 experience.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 has come and gone, and with its departure comes a number of interesting stats. We already learned about the in-person attendance of Tokyo Game Show 2022, but the livestream and virtual experiences seemed to have fared far better. Tokyo Game Show 2022 drew a total of over 2.7 million views across its official livestream channels for the entirety of the event. Meanwhile, its virtual experience, TGSVR 2022, garnered the attention of around 398,000 attendees.

These details were shared recently in a press release from the Tokyo Game Show 2022 organizers. The numbers were tallied based on viewership of the live broadcasts and views of archived VODs from the dates of September 15 to September 26. During that time, Tokyo Game Show 2022 official broadcasts had been viewed over 2.7 million times. Meanwhile, there was a virtual experience that allowed viewers to check out various reveals, news, and activities with Tokyo Game Show 2022 on either PC or a VR headset. TGSVR 2022 drew a total number of 398,622 attendees during its availability during Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The TGSVR 2022 experience was a virtual way to engage with Tokyo Game Show 2022 reveals and activities throughout the event.

Source: Tokyo Game Show

It was just recently that we learned in-person attendance of Tokyo Game Show 2022 was down 47 percent from in-person attendance in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. There were a number of factors, including Japan having not fully lifting restrictions for tourism and ongoing nervousness about travel and infection. However, TGS’s move to make its event a hybrid of digital and physical experiences seems to have paid off. For those who weren’t able to go to Japan, there were still plenty of ways to engage with Tokyo Game Show 2022.

With this in mind, it seems likely that Tokyo Game Show is likely to continue being a hybrid physical and digital event. With E3 2023 dates just recently announced by ReedPop, it will be interesting to see if other events continue to follow in similar fashion.