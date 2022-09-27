U.S. Transportation Department approves EV charger station plans for all 50 states This action follows a $5 billion USD allocation by the Biden administration to fund new electric vehicle charging stations earlier this year.

As electric vehicles become a more common and widely adopted technology, so too does the need for means to fuel them grow. EV chargers have sprung up little by little across the United States thanks to Tesla and other companies building them up, but there’s still a lot more work to do to make electric vehicles more convenient. President Biden believes in this too and has previously signaled intent to support EV growth in the US, but the Department of Transportation has also just approved plans to expand EV charger station available across all 50 states of the US, including Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

The move by the US Department of Transportation was announced on the department’s website, with details for the construction of the new chargers detailed on a page on the US Department of Energy site. Over the course of fiscal 2022 and 2023, states will now have access to funding to expand EV charger availability across alternative fuel corridors on the US highway system. This includes about $1.5 billion USD allocated to build the EV chargers where appropriate.

The Department of Transportation's move to fund EV charger construction comes on the back of several major auto makers investing in new electric vehicle models throughout the coming years.

Source: Ford

This major move is part of various efforts by the Biden administration to support particular sectors of EV development and infrastructure across the United States (these activities have notably left Tesla out on several occasions and focused on unionized auto makers). Nonetheless, the move is a major investment in the overall infrastructure and health of the electric vehicle industry in the United States. With multiple major vehicle makers pivoting to some form of electric vehicle, including Ford and Jeep, it’s a necessary move to support EV customers as well.

As we watch for the effects of said funding, stay tuned for further updates and reporting on the electric vehicle industry, right here at Shacknews.