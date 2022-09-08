Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon EV SUV coming in 2025

Jeep is also working on other electric vehicles including a small SUV called the Avenger to be sold in Europe.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Jeep
1

Various automotive manufacturers are getting into the electric vehicle market, and Jeep is no exception. Recently, Jeep announced plans to manufacture four new all-electric SUVs to launch in North America by 2025. Among these new vehicles is the Recon which is described as a “brother” to Jeep’s Wrangler, and a luxury Grand Wagoneer (called the “S”).

Meanwhile, in Europe, Jeep has plans to launch four new EVs by 2025 there as well which include a surprisingly small SUV (smaller than the Renegade) called the Avenger that won’t be available in the U.S., with the Avenger set to roll into European showrooms in early 2023 according to Jeep.

Screenshot from Jeep EV video showing the Avenger model in yellow to launch in Europe.
© Jeep

The move to release new electric vehicles in North America and Europe comes as Jeep works towards its goal of becoming a “global leader in SUV electrification” by 2025, as quoted by Jeep CEO Christian Meunier. The Recon and Grand Wagoneer “S” will reportedly enter production in 2024, which falls right in line with Jeep’s plans to offer some form of “electrification” for all vehicles in its lineup by 2025.

Models like the Avenger will arrive even sooner than the Recon as the Avenger is expected to hit European showrooms in early 2023. Overall, Jeep expects to have a total of 55 electric vehicles (40 all-electric models, 15 plug-in hybrid models) by 2025.

For more on Jeep, be sure to read up on the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept EV which is said to go from 0-60 in 2 seconds, and for more on EVs, brush up on the recently announced partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Rivian to manufacture commercial EVs on the same assembly line.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

