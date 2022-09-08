Wrangler-inspired Jeep Recon EV SUV coming in 2025 Jeep is also working on other electric vehicles including a small SUV called the Avenger to be sold in Europe.

Various automotive manufacturers are getting into the electric vehicle market, and Jeep is no exception. Recently, Jeep announced plans to manufacture four new all-electric SUVs to launch in North America by 2025. Among these new vehicles is the Recon which is described as a “brother” to Jeep’s Wrangler, and a luxury Grand Wagoneer (called the “S”).

Meanwhile, in Europe, Jeep has plans to launch four new EVs by 2025 there as well which include a surprisingly small SUV (smaller than the Renegade) called the Avenger that won’t be available in the U.S., with the Avenger set to roll into European showrooms in early 2023 according to Jeep.

The move to release new electric vehicles in North America and Europe comes as Jeep works towards its goal of becoming a “global leader in SUV electrification” by 2025, as quoted by Jeep CEO Christian Meunier. The Recon and Grand Wagoneer “S” will reportedly enter production in 2024, which falls right in line with Jeep’s plans to offer some form of “electrification” for all vehicles in its lineup by 2025.

Models like the Avenger will arrive even sooner than the Recon as the Avenger is expected to hit European showrooms in early 2023. Overall, Jeep expects to have a total of 55 electric vehicles (40 all-electric models, 15 plug-in hybrid models) by 2025.

