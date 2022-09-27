Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) launches Game Informer NFT covers

GameStop isn't done with NFTs just yet as it announced the release of four new Game Informer cover NFTs.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
GameStop
1

GameStop (GME) continues to focus on NFTs despite its NFT marketplace failing to gain any sort of significant traction since its launch back in July. For example, in the company’s Q2 2022 earnings report, it was noted that none of the revenues from its digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace have been “material to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended July 30, 2022.”

That isn’t stopping GameStop from continuing to promote NFTs though, as the company recently revealed new Game Informer cover NFTs. In the announcement, community artists CYBERCREWNFT, MaxxMarshallArt, and torfxnft have been cited as GameStop NFT cover creators, along with the mention of there being 4 collectible NFT covers in total.

All four Game Informer cover NFTs are available for purchase on GameStop’s NFT marketplace with prices ranging between $55 (USD) all the way up to $588 for the Game Informer - GOLD 100 cover of which only 15 remain available for purchase as of the time of this writing. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what other NFT collections GameStop has up its sleeve, and whether NFTs will ever prove to be significantly successful for the company.

With that being said, we’re eager as always to hear your thoughts on GameStop’s NFT pursuits and the recently revealed Game Informer NFT covers. Let us know what you think of the news in Chatty. And for more GameStop news, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including GameStop Wallet and NFT Marketplace revenues not being material to its Q2 2022 results, and GameStop’s Head of Blockchain Matt Finestone’s recent departure from the company.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

