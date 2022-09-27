GameStop (GME) launches Game Informer NFT covers GameStop isn't done with NFTs just yet as it announced the release of four new Game Informer cover NFTs.

GameStop (GME) continues to focus on NFTs despite its NFT marketplace failing to gain any sort of significant traction since its launch back in July. For example, in the company’s Q2 2022 earnings report, it was noted that none of the revenues from its digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace have been “material to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended July 30, 2022.”

That isn’t stopping GameStop from continuing to promote NFTs though, as the company recently revealed new Game Informer cover NFTs. In the announcement, community artists CYBERCREWNFT, MaxxMarshallArt, and torfxnft have been cited as GameStop NFT cover creators, along with the mention of there being 4 collectible NFT covers in total.

Game Informer cover NFTs are here! Community artists @CYBERCREWNFT, @MaxxMarshallArt, @torfxnft are all creating for us! Collect all 3… or 4. 😉 pic.twitter.com/WRS3Bh7Xmu — GameStopNFT (@GameStopNFT) September 27, 2022

All four Game Informer cover NFTs are available for purchase on GameStop’s NFT marketplace with prices ranging between $55 (USD) all the way up to $588 for the Game Informer - GOLD 100 cover of which only 15 remain available for purchase as of the time of this writing. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what other NFT collections GameStop has up its sleeve, and whether NFTs will ever prove to be significantly successful for the company.

