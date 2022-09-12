Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) Head of Blockchain Matt Finestone leaves company

Finestone will continue to work within the Ethereum ecosystem on more of a protocol and infrastructure level.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Jeff Roberson/AP Photo
4

On Twitter, Matt Finestone shared the news that he’s stepping away from his role as head of blockchain at GameStop (GME). In Finestone’s statement which was also posted to LinkedIn, he mentions that the past year and a half has been among the most meaningful of his life, and thanks the GameStop blockchain team for making the experience “exceptional.” Finestone also thanked GameStop as an organization, and the GameStop community.

Matthew Finestone's statement post on LinkedIn where he talks about leaving GameStop as head of blockchain.
© Matthew Finestone | LinkedIn

Finestone may be moving away from being head of blockchain at GameStop, but he shares in his statement that he plans to continue “working within the Ethereum ecosystem” while returning to more of a protocol and infrastructure level of involvement.

It’ll be interesting to see who fills the role as head of blockchain following Finestone’s departure, and what Finestone will do next as he moves on to new projects. In the meantime, we wish Finestone the best in all of his future endeavors.

For more on GameStop, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including GameStop’s CEO believing the company can 'attain profitability' in coming quarters, and GameStop’s collectibles revenue for Q2 2022 growing 26% from the previous year.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

