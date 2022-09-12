GameStop (GME) Head of Blockchain Matt Finestone leaves company Finestone will continue to work within the Ethereum ecosystem on more of a protocol and infrastructure level.

On Twitter, Matt Finestone shared the news that he’s stepping away from his role as head of blockchain at GameStop (GME). In Finestone’s statement which was also posted to LinkedIn, he mentions that the past year and a half has been among the most meaningful of his life, and thanks the GameStop blockchain team for making the experience “exceptional.” Finestone also thanked GameStop as an organization, and the GameStop community.

I've recently moved on from my role as head of blockchain at GameStop. The past year and a half has been among the most meaningful of my life. I am so grateful to so many, and excited for what this motivated new division will continue to accomplish. Thank you to the GameStop blockchain team. You've made the experience exceptional. We went from 0 people to several dozen in short order, and everything we've built - from products to team culture - is due to you.



The energy & care you put in is inspiring. Thank you to the GameStop org. as a whole. Getting a blockchain division started at such a large corp. is not trivial. It called upon tons of talent and energy from all corners of the org., and at all levels. It would not have been possible otherwise.



Thank you to the GameStop community. The most powerful & positive group of people I've known. It goes without saying how foundational you are. Your energy, enthusiasm and emotion is legitimately the fuel that drives the team. It's been a great honour to build for & with you.

Finestone may be moving away from being head of blockchain at GameStop, but he shares in his statement that he plans to continue “working within the Ethereum ecosystem” while returning to more of a protocol and infrastructure level of involvement.

I will always care deeply about this project, and will cherish watching it advance. I plan to continue working within the Ethereum ecosystem, and return closer to the protocol/infrastructure level. There's never been a more exciting time to be an Etherean.

It’ll be interesting to see who fills the role as head of blockchain following Finestone’s departure, and what Finestone will do next as he moves on to new projects. In the meantime, we wish Finestone the best in all of his future endeavors.

