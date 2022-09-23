Evening Reading - September 23, 2022

Greetings, all! We've reached another Friday night. That means a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is heading to PC this Fall!



You can wish-list the game now on Epic Game Store and Steam. #Spiderman 🕷 pic.twitter.com/lD4TiMMYCL — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 23, 2022

Fresh off the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales is next up to take the PC world by storm.

In case you missed our Mario + Rabbids coverage from Thursday, here's a fresh look at the updated combat.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is out today! Take part in the latest rhythm hotness that doesn't involve a trumpet.

Lastly, Shovel Knight Dig is out now! Catch up with our review.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sums it all up

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend!

20 years of Sly Cooper

Happy 20th birthday, Sly Cooper 🎂



Sucker Punch Productions celebrates the charismatic crook’s milestone with development memories and new merch: https://t.co/97Sx52B2sE pic.twitter.com/6o02BfHII3 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 23, 2022

Before they explored Tsushima and before they ever became inFamous, Sucker Punch put itself on the map with a thieving band of talking animals. Yes, Sly Cooper is 20 years old!

Today, Sucker Punch is reminiscing about the old franchise, revealing some new merchandise, and reminding you that you can pick up the Sly games as part of your PlayStation Plus Premium membership.

PHRASING!

I thought you all might like to know that, here in Spain, Sabadell’s bus service has unveiled its new mascot - Bussi pic.twitter.com/BFlXkzO8MS — Huw Lemmey (@huwlemmey) September 23, 2022

...

Today in lack of transparency

meme creators understand the pain pic.twitter.com/WNXhUfFAV6 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 23, 2022

Heck, you'd be surprised how often that happens to me while writing this column.

Still All That

What IS up with that? Kenan Thompson answers 20 questions ahead of his 20th season on 'SNL.' https://t.co/7aklw0IaM9 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 23, 2022

If you're like me and grew up watching Kenan on Nickelodeon's All That, you'll understand how mind-blowing it is that he's now about to start Year 20 on Saturday Night Live.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're aiming for the hard stuff with this speed run. Watch Vswed run through Dark Souls 3 without taking a single hit.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, he looks at implementing effects into games and how to make them blend into your backgrounds.

This week in Shaqnews

This is in sharp contrast to Shaq's playing career, where he wouldn't hit the gym until after the All-Star break. Hey-yo!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

As a sports fan, it feels really good to back a certain player from the very beginning and feel like you've been on that path to success with them all along. When they make it to the top, you can take pride in knowing you were on board before it was cool. That's true for the faux sport of professional wrestling, too, so when I say "I was with The Acclaimed before it was cool," you know damn well it's true. I've been riding "Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five Tool Player" Anthony Bowens from the very beginning when AEW was doing pandemic shows from Daily's Place. On Wednesday, they finally made it and it was awesome!

EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED!

✂️✂️✂️

Tonight in video game music

<a href="https://virt.bandcamp.com/album/shovel-knight-dig-ost">Shovel Knight Dig OST by Jake Kaufman</a>

A new Shovel Knight game means another excellent soundtrack from virtuoso Jake "Virt" Kaufman. Check out the full soundtrack for Shovel Knight Dig.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of September! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!