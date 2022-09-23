Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 23, 2022

Miles Morales is on his way to PC, Sly Cooper turns 20, Games Done Quick spotlights a hitless Dark Souls 3 run, and EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Greetings, all! We've reached another Friday night. That means a new round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Fresh off the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales is next up to take the PC world by storm.

In case you missed our Mario + Rabbids coverage from Thursday, here's a fresh look at the updated combat.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is out today! Take part in the latest rhythm hotness that doesn't involve a trumpet.

Lastly, Shovel Knight Dig is out now! Catch up with our review.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sums it all up

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend!

20 years of Sly Cooper

Before they explored Tsushima and before they ever became inFamous, Sucker Punch put itself on the map with a thieving band of talking animals. Yes, Sly Cooper is 20 years old!

Today, Sucker Punch is reminiscing about the old franchise, revealing some new merchandise, and reminding you that you can pick up the Sly games as part of your PlayStation Plus Premium membership.

PHRASING!

...

Today in lack of transparency

Heck, you'd be surprised how often that happens to me while writing this column.

Still All That

If you're like me and grew up watching Kenan on Nickelodeon's All That, you'll understand how mind-blowing it is that he's now about to start Year 20 on Saturday Night Live.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're aiming for the hard stuff with this speed run. Watch Vswed run through Dark Souls 3 without taking a single hit.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, he looks at implementing effects into games and how to make them blend into your backgrounds.

This week in Shaqnews

This is in sharp contrast to Shaq's playing career, where he wouldn't hit the gym until after the All-Star break. Hey-yo!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

As a sports fan, it feels really good to back a certain player from the very beginning and feel like you've been on that path to success with them all along. When they make it to the top, you can take pride in knowing you were on board before it was cool. That's true for the faux sport of professional wrestling, too, so when I say "I was with The Acclaimed before it was cool," you know damn well it's true. I've been riding "Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five Tool Player" Anthony Bowens from the very beginning when AEW was doing pandemic shows from Daily's Place. On Wednesday, they finally made it and it was awesome!

EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED!

✂️✂️✂️

Tonight in video game music

A new Shovel Knight game means another excellent soundtrack from virtuoso Jake "Virt" Kaufman. Check out the full soundtrack for Shovel Knight Dig.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of September! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

