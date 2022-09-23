Alleged GTA 6 and Uber hacker arrested in England Last weeks Uber and GTA hacks and leaks may have been executed by a 17-year-old in England, according to the City of London's Police department.

The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday night in relation to the GTA 6 leak and Uber hack last week. The arrest was made as part of an investigation by the UK's National Cyber Crime Unit. The police announced the arrest on social media earlier today.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).



He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

Rockstar Games acknowledged the network intrusion that lead to the GTA 6 leak earlier this week stating that “at this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effects on the development of our ongoing projects.” Uber also reported that the company had been hacked in a cybersecurity incident last week. There were rumors earlier this week that these two events were related, and it appears that this is the case.

The 17-year-old individual was arrested in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking. He remains in custody, and there is not really a whole lot of information available at this time. The Uber intrusion was widespread, with the hacker posting a lot of screenshots of the company's Slack, AWS settings, Google Drive, and other parts of the company's internal environment while the Rockstar hack focused on GTA 5 and GTA 6. Rockstar Games has done their best to issue DMCA takedowns of the GTA 6 gameplay leaks, but the hacker's damage has been done.

This is probably not what the hacker looks like at all.

Source: Security Magazine

Devs and employees should feel somewhat better as the alleged hacker faces the consequences of these hacks. We will continue to follow the story around last night's arrest in England, and will update our community as news breaks.