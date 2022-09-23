Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
Alleged GTA 6 and Uber hacker arrested in England

Last weeks Uber and GTA hacks and leaks may have been executed by a 17-year-old in England, according to the City of London's Police department.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Image: u/TheNathanNS
1

The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday night in relation to the GTA 6 leak and Uber hack last week. The arrest was made as part of an investigation by the UK's National Cyber Crime Unit. The police announced the arrest on social media earlier today.

Rockstar Games acknowledged the network intrusion that lead to the GTA 6 leak earlier this week stating that “at this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effects on the development of our ongoing projects.” Uber also reported that the company had been hacked in a cybersecurity incident last week. There were rumors earlier this week that these two events were related, and it appears that this is the case. 

The 17-year-old individual was arrested in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking. He remains in custody, and there is not really a whole lot of information available at this time. The Uber intrusion was widespread, with the hacker posting a lot of screenshots of the company's Slack, AWS settings, Google Drive, and other parts of the company's internal environment while the Rockstar hack focused on GTA 5 and GTA 6. Rockstar Games has done their best to issue DMCA takedowns of the GTA 6 gameplay leaks, but the hacker's damage has been done.

Image of a person where a mask and gloves while using a laptop. I guess that is what hackers look like.
This is probably not what the hacker looks like at all.
Source: Security Magazine

Devs and employees should feel somewhat better as the alleged hacker faces the consequences of these hacks. We will continue to follow the story around last night's arrest in England, and will update our community as news breaks.

Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

