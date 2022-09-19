Rockstar Games addresses Grand Theft Auto 6 leak
The developer does not expect live service on Grand Theft Auto Online or the development schedule for GTA 6 to be affected.
During the recent weekend, Rockstar Games servers were allegedly hacked, and the perpetrator made off with a large collection of data which may have included early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage and source code. The Grand Theft Auto developer has begun this week by addressing the matter. What’s more, Rockstar Games claims that none of its live service on Grand Theft Auto Online, nor the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 should be significantly affected at this time.
Rockstar Games spoke to the recent leak in a post on the studio’s Twitter on September 19, 2022.
“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the statement reads. “At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effects on the development of our ongoing projects.”
Despite the leak, and despite disappointment by much of the team, Rockstar Games expects to be able to a more legitimate update soon, and believes its next Grand Theft Auto game will go over and above what players expect.
It was earlier this year, in February 2022, that Rockstar Games finally confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game was in development. While it’s yet to explicitly be called Grand Theft Auto 6, the buzz and expectations out of many are still high as we await details for the game. Hopefully, this leak ends up a small bump on the road as Rockstar continues its work on the game.
