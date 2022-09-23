Limited Run Games on expanding products and Embracer acquisition The latest from Limited Run Games, what to look forward to from the company in the future, and the recent Embracer acquisition.

Limited Run Games has been steadily growing and expanding over the years, having recently opened up a physical retail shop along with being acquired by Embracer Group. Curious to learn more about the products and projects that Limited Run has in-the-works, along with more on the Embracer acquisition, Shacknews’ Blake Morse connected with Limited Run at PAX West.

At the show, it’s noted that Limited Run’s flagship exclusive was for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic which is not only exciting game wise, but also in how it was being presented and sold.

“Our flagship exclusive for this show is we have Knights of the Old Republic game inside of a slipcover in a VHS tape and inside there is a steelbook.”

Touching on the recent opening of the Limited Run physical store, the sheer attention to detail and love that was put into making the store a cool, nostalgic experience was brought up including how when the store opened, there was a 7-hour line to get in.

Since opening, the store continues to do well with a steady flow of traffic even with the store only being open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Other areas of focus for Limited Run at the moment include the recent expansion of the company’s trading card packs and getting more into the collectible card business in general.

“The cards started a very long time ago and we just realized that people love the cards, they like to collect them, trade them, show them off, so it kind of made sense to do more cards and make those booster packs.”

The conversation continues with other areas of expansion for Limited Run, and as a whole, it’s a fascinating conversation. If you love Limited Run, or are simply curious what the company has in store for the future, be sure to watch the full interview over on GamerHubTV.

