Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 23: Blockbuster sales continue

The big Blockbuster Sales for PlayStation and Nintendo continue this weekend, with Horizon Forbidden West joining the former.
Ozzie Mejia
1

A fairly big portion of the promotions featured last week are carrying over for another weekend. One of the noteworthy additions is over at PlayStation, which has a few standalone weekend deals for two of its biggest first-party titles. Horizon Forbidden West is having a rare discount, one of its first. Also, the Major League Baseball season is winding down, so pick up MLB The Show 22 on PS5 at a lower price.

Elsewhere, catch up on many of last week's sales, whether it's the PlayStation Blockbuster Sale, Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale, or the Nintendo Blockbuster Sale. Speaking of Nintendo, there are a few more games to watch out for, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Windjammers 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

