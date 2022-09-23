Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 23: Blockbuster sales continue

A fairly big portion of the promotions featured last week are carrying over for another weekend. One of the noteworthy additions is over at PlayStation, which has a few standalone weekend deals for two of its biggest first-party titles. Horizon Forbidden West is having a rare discount, one of its first. Also, the Major League Baseball season is winding down, so pick up MLB The Show 22 on PS5 at a lower price.
Elsewhere, catch up on many of last week's sales, whether it's the PlayStation Blockbuster Sale, Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale, or the Nintendo Blockbuster Sale. Speaking of Nintendo, there are a few more games to watch out for, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Windjammers 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gods Will Fall - FREE!
- Double Kick Heroes - FREE!
- Portal 2 - FREE!
- MLB The Show 22 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Bundles Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- The BioWare Bundle (Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition + Mass Effect Andromeda) - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $49.49 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle - $12.74 (85% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $32.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection - $49.99 (75% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Bundles Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $60.29 (33% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (80% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Blockbuster Games
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $44.79 (36% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.79 (36% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $60.29 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $19.49 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $6.59 (67% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Heat - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Blockbuster Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.99 (28% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $25.00 (49% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- MLB The Show 22 - $19.99 (66% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- Cris Tales - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $12.74 (15% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.49 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Neon White - $19.99 (20% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.24 (35% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix TGS Sale
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $20.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $13.99 (30% off)
- Spelunker Party - $8.99 (70% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $17.49 (30% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $14.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $8.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind Cloud Version - $34.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $34.99 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story - $32.49 (35% off)
- SEGA Spring Sale
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins - $27.99 (30% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $38.99 (35% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $17.49 (65% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $19.49 (35% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $3.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $2.49 (75% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $2.79 (65% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $10.49 (65% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $3.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jump into Fall Activision Blizzard Deals
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $20.00 (49% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hot Deals from Warner Bros. Games
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Book of Demons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Indivisible - $7.49 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Last Day of June - $9.99 (50% off)
- Portal Knights - $7.99 (60% off)
- Zumba: Burn It Up! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Horace - $7.49 (50% off)
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms - $4.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grow: Song of the Evertree - $14.99 (40% off)
- Abzu - $7.99 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $27.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- MotoGP 22 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $13.99 (30% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 Bundle - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.39 (33% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $14.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $44.99 (25% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
