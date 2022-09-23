G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez steps down following Andrew Tate fallout A tumultuous week for G2 Esports ends in the resignation of CEO Carlos Rodriguez.

G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez has stepped down from his position at the organization following a rough week for fans and members. Last week, Rodriguez posted a video of himself partying with widely-banned misogynistic content creator Andrew Tate. The blowback from Rodriguez's defense of Tate has lead to G2 losing their Valorant spot. That alone has cost the esports organization nearly $10 million, and appears to be the final straw. After a contentious week of social media shaming, G2 and Rodriguez have parted ways.

Here's the entire statement from G2 Esports Twitter:

G2ARMY, It's been a tough week for us all following the events of last weekend. To we received, and accepted, Carlos' announcement to step down as CEO of G2 Esports. As a global esports organization serving the world's most diverse fan-base, we take responsibility for our fans, employees, team members, and partners across the world. In this context, we want to underline that we do not support any form of misogyny. We continue to prioritize fostering inclusivity and supporting a diverse gaming community. We are fully committed to continue the legacy of G2 and feel empowered by the passion and commitment of the G2ARMY. Thank you. G2 Esports

Carlos Rodriguez also made a public statement today on social media.

Just last week, Rodriguez defended his friendship with noted horrible Internet person Andrew Tate stating "nobody will ever be able to police my friendships, I draw my line here, I party with whoever the fuck I want."

yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship pic.twitter.com/cQQLlefb3J — 😌 CarlosR ocelote ❤️ (@CarlosR) September 17, 2022

While Rodriguez's tweets seem to convey a brash sense of confidence, the loss of Valorant franchising in NA and EU regions appears to be the straw the broke the camel's back. While it is true that Carlos Rodriguez can party with whoever he wants to, he is also the latest person to fall from grace, finding out after f-ing around.

G2 Esports hopes to be able to move on from this terrible week, with players and teams able to once again focus on their games as opposed to a CEO actively damaging the brand with a violently diarrheal flow of social media posts.

G2 Esports logo.

Source: Riot Games

Rodriguez tried to walk back his comments all week long, but the damage has been done. "G2 is above Carlos and always has been," said the organization's former CEO before ultimately stepping down from his post this afternoon.