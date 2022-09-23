Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez steps down following Andrew Tate fallout

A tumultuous week for G2 Esports ends in the resignation of CEO Carlos Rodriguez.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
Image: ADELA SZNAJDER / G2 ESPORTS
3

G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez has stepped down from his position at the organization following a rough week for fans and members. Last week, Rodriguez posted a video of himself partying with widely-banned misogynistic content creator Andrew Tate. The blowback from Rodriguez's defense of Tate has lead to G2 losing their Valorant spot. That alone has cost the esports organization nearly $10 million, and appears to be the final straw. After a contentious week of social media shaming, G2 and Rodriguez have parted ways.

Here's the entire statement from G2 Esports Twitter:

G2ARMY,

It's been a tough week for us all following the events of last weekend. To we received, and accepted, Carlos' announcement to step down as CEO of G2 Esports.

As a global esports organization serving the world's most diverse fan-base, we take responsibility for our fans, employees, team members, and partners across the world. In this context, we want to underline that we do not support any form of misogyny. We continue to prioritize fostering inclusivity and supporting a diverse gaming community.

We are fully committed to continue the legacy of G2 and feel empowered by the passion and commitment of the G2ARMY. Thank you.

G2 Esports

Carlos Rodriguez also made a public statement today on social media. 

Just last week, Rodriguez defended his friendship with noted horrible Internet person Andrew Tate stating "nobody will ever be able to police my friendships, I draw my line here, I party with whoever the fuck I want." 

While Rodriguez's tweets seem to convey a brash sense of confidence, the loss of Valorant franchising in NA and EU regions appears to be the straw the broke the camel's back. While it is true that Carlos Rodriguez can party with whoever he wants to, he is also the latest person to fall from grace, finding out after f-ing around.

G2 Esports hopes to be able to move on from this terrible week, with players and teams able to once again focus on their games as opposed to a CEO actively damaging the brand with a violently diarrheal flow of social media posts.

G2 Esports logo
G2 Esports logo.
Source: Riot Games

Rodriguez tried to walk back his comments all week long, but the damage has been done. "G2 is above Carlos and always has been," said the organization's former CEO before ultimately stepping down from his post this afternoon.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola