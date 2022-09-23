Rift of The NecroDancer's director on making a more traditional rhythm game Catching up with the director of Rift of the NecroDancer to learn more about the game's more traditional approach to rhythm mechanics compared to its predecessor.

Crypt of the NecroDancer fans are in for a real treat as a brand new game is in development called Rift of the NecroDancer. Unlike its predecessor and titles like Cadence of Hyrule, Rift of the NecroDancer focuses more on traditional rhythm game mechanics, though it does so using an extremely creative approach.

For example, through elaborate rhythm-based boss battles and casual yoga sessions. To learn more about what to expect from Rift of the NecroDancer, Shacknews’ own Blake Morse caught up with the game’s director, Marlon Wiebe, at PAX West 2022.

© Brace Yourself Games

Opening the interview, Wiebe is asked about the more traditional rhythm approach seen in Rift of the NecroDancer, and goes on to explain some of the background in regards to how the game differs from the studio’s other titles like Crypt of the NecroDancer.

“Crypt of the NecroDancer, we call it a rhythm game but it’s really like a turn-based game that happens on the beat. It’s less about the actual rhythm aspect in a traditional rhythm game genre sense, and we wanted to branch out and explore what we could do in that space. We’re taking inspiration from traditional rhythm games [in Rift of the NecroDancer] and seeing what we can do there.”

Touching more on how the game uses three arrow keys for one of its main modes, it’s pointed out how the game takes something that seems like a simple setup and adds complexity to it with the way enemies move. For example, enemies jumping from one spot to the next rather than staying in the same lane.

Additionally, how enemy movement in Rift of the NecroDancer is reminiscent of what was seen in Crypt of the NecroDancer but, again, with more of a traditional rhythm game approach.

