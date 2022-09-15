Arcadian Atlas interview with lead producer at PAX West 2022 We learned more about Arcadian Atlas at PAX West 2022, including some of the ways in which the game feels like a spiritual successor to FF Tactics.

We featured Arcadian Atlas in our Shacknews Indie Showcase earlier this year and were delighted to be able to catch up with the team once more at PAX West 2022. Not only did we get the opportunity to see the game first-hand, but our own Blake Morse met up with the game’s Lead Producer, Ryan Tagawa, to dive even deeper into the game, starting with how the game takes classic inspirations like Final Fantasy Tactics and gives them a modern twist.

“Arcadian Atlas is a tactical RPG, isometric view, really a love letter to a lot of the old style tactical RPGs such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre. Beautiful pixel art, beautiful portraits, like I said, really a love letter to the genre, but also bringing in a real nice, new story and bringing the genre back to life in a kind of a modern take.”

Tagawa goes on to talk about how Arcadian Atlas is being developed by a team of four people, and how the reception to the game has been positive across a number of different fronts.

“People are really enjoying the gameplay here at PAX West, people have been coming out with some great feedback saying how they like the new mechanics that we’re introducing, they like how it does feel a lot like those traditional games. But they also are really interested in the story, so that’s kind of the second big pillar of what we’re trying to do here is tell a great story.”

It sounds like tactical RPG fans looking for a great, compelling story will certainly want to keep their eyes on Arcadian Atlas. And, if you're eager to learn even more about it, be sure to watch the full interview with Ryan Tagawa at PAX West 2022 on GamerHubTV.