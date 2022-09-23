Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 23: Steam Lock & Load VR Sale

Strap on your VR headset for this latest sale from Steam, which includes Shacknews 2020 Game of the Year Half-Life: Alyx.
Ozzie Mejia
There haven't been a lot of exciting sales in the VR space lately, but Steam is hoping to change that with its Lock & Load VR sale. This latest promotion centers around some of the platform's most exciting VR titles, including Half-Life: Alyx. If you own a VR headset and haven't played Alyx, you probably should. After all, it won honors for Shacknews Game of the Year back in 2020. If you're not in the VR space, Steam has several other deals happening, including more from last week's TGS sales for Xbox, Capcom, and Square Enix.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store has Crime Pays and RPG Sales happening this weekend. GOG.com is continuing the love for Cyberpunk 2077 while also discounting dozens of other major titles. Lastly, Green Man Gaming continues to be the place to go for discounts on new releases with Serial Cleaners joining that list.

Escaping security guards in a supermarket in Serial Cleaners
Serial Cleaners
Source: 505 Games

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Serious Sam Classics: Revolution, Serious Sam Double D XXL, Serious Sam: Kamikaze Attack, and Serious Sam: The Random Encounter. Pay $10 or more to also receive Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter (w/Legend of the Beast and Serious 8 DLC packs), Serious Sam 2, Serious Sam 3: BFE (w/Jewel of the Nile expansion & Bonus Content DLC), Serious Sam's Bogus Detour, and I Hate Running Backwards. Pay $20 to also receive Serious Sam 4, Serious Sam: Tormental, and Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Viking: Battle for Asgard. Pay $7 or more to also receive Shogun: Total War Collection, Napoleon: Total War Definitive Edition, Medieval: Total War Collection, and Empire: Total War Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Total War: Shogun 2 (w/Rise of the Samurai) and Medieval 2: Total War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for Let Them Come, Guts and Glory, and Hello Neighbor. Pay more than the average $5.12 to get Hitchhiker: A Mystery Game, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Cardpocalypse. Pay $12 or more to also receive Hand of Merlin, Mayhem in Single Valley, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

