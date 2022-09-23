Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 23: Steam Lock & Load VR Sale

There haven't been a lot of exciting sales in the VR space lately, but Steam is hoping to change that with its Lock & Load VR sale. This latest promotion centers around some of the platform's most exciting VR titles, including Half-Life: Alyx. If you own a VR headset and haven't played Alyx, you probably should. After all, it won honors for Shacknews Game of the Year back in 2020. If you're not in the VR space, Steam has several other deals happening, including more from last week's TGS sales for Xbox, Capcom, and Square Enix.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store has Crime Pays and RPG Sales happening this weekend. GOG.com is continuing the love for Cyberpunk 2077 while also discounting dozens of other major titles. Lastly, Green Man Gaming continues to be the place to go for discounts on new releases with Serial Cleaners joining that list.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE until 9/29
- Gloomhaven - FREE until 9/29
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: DOOM, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, Warhammer 40K: Dakka Squadron Flyboyz Edition, Homefront: The Revolution, A Story Beside, Mech Mechanic Simulator, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Doom 3, Clouzy, Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered, Painkiller Double Pack, Hedon Bloodrite, Neon Abyss, I Am Fish, Witch It, and Rover Mechanic Simulator. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $26.48 (56% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $21.57 (64% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $14.37 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.88 (78% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $17.97 (64% off)
- Quake [Steam] - $3.57 (64% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $34.49 (43% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $21.95 (63% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $41.95 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.95 (43% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $28.43 (43% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.88 (79% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $32.39 (28% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $24.29 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $10.12 (78% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.74 (78% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.12 (78% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $21.99 (63% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $21.99 (63% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $15.59 (74% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.00 (69% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $22.50 (62% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $12.99 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.32 (77% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.32 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Alien: Isolation Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.25 (62% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $49.79 (17% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $50.39 (16% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Serial Cleaners [Steam] - $18.44 (26% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $18.59 (26% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $49.69 (29% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $42.74 (39% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $34.57 (42% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 Complete Edition, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Forgive Me Father, Crown Trick, Descenders, Industria, and Shapez (w/Puzzle DLC). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Serious Sam Classics: Revolution, Serious Sam Double D XXL, Serious Sam: Kamikaze Attack, and Serious Sam: The Random Encounter. Pay $10 or more to also receive Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter (w/Legend of the Beast and Serious 8 DLC packs), Serious Sam 2, Serious Sam 3: BFE (w/Jewel of the Nile expansion & Bonus Content DLC), Serious Sam's Bogus Detour, and I Hate Running Backwards. Pay $20 to also receive Serious Sam 4, Serious Sam: Tormental, and Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Viking: Battle for Asgard. Pay $7 or more to also receive Shogun: Total War Collection, Napoleon: Total War Definitive Edition, Medieval: Total War Collection, and Empire: Total War Collection. Pay $12 or more to also receive Total War: Shogun 2 (w/Rise of the Samurai) and Medieval 2: Total War Definitive Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for Let Them Come, Guts and Glory, and Hello Neighbor. Pay more than the average $5.12 to get Hitchhiker: A Mystery Game, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Cardpocalypse. Pay $12 or more to also receive Hand of Merlin, Mayhem in Single Valley, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. DRMs vary.
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- RPG Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle [Steam/Epic] - $38.05 (55% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store RPG Sale.
- Crime Pays
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- More from the Humble Store Crime Pays Sale.
- Square Enix TGS Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store Square Enix TGS Sale.
- Nioh 2: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
Origin
- Battlefield 2042 - $26.99 (55% off)
- GRID Legends - $20.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Origins - FREE from Prime Gaming until 10/3 (Amazon Prime membership required)
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.69 (29% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lock & Load VR (VR headsets may be required)
- Half-Life: Alyx - $29.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam Fusion 2017 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Stride - $13.99 (30% off)
- Arizona Sunshine - $9.89 (67% off)
- SUPERHOT VR - $9.99 (60% off)
- Blaston - $9.99 (50% off)
- Into the Radius VR - $20.99 (30% off)
- More from the Steam Lock & Load VR Sale.
- Xbox Game Studios Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gears 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.33 (52% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $20.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale.
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Midnight Ghost Hunt [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/26 @ 10AM PT)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $40.19 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $31.99 (20% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $7.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Shell - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Payday 2 - $4.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/24 @ 9AM PT)
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
