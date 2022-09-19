Evening Reading - September 19, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose gets back to the series' third-person roots
- Serial Cleaners makes mob fixing into a family business
- Miasma Chronicles visits a new apocalypse from the makers of Mutant Year Zero
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion explores the origins of FF7 Remake
- Fight for the Future asks for end-to-end encrypted messages on social platforms
- Steam Deck Q4 2022 invitations are already being sent
- Diablo 4 closed end game beta early details revealed
- Rockstar Games addresses Grand Theft Auto 6 leak
- Tokyo Game Show 2022 attendance fell 47% from 2019 to 138,192 people
- Resident Evil Village director says Shadows of Rose marks end of Winters family saga
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Elden Ring board game is coming
Undertake a new journey with us, Tarnished.— Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) September 16, 2022
ELDEN RING™: The Board Game is coming soon to Kickstarter: https://t.co/5tCB0px5Sr#ELDENRING #ELDENRINGBoardGame pic.twitter.com/cM1Hm4BDmx
Get ready to struggle through the Lands Between with your friends. There will be a Kickstarter coming soon. Sign up so you can be notified when it goes live.
Your daily dose of sudoku
What's that? Another delightful sudoku solve by Simon? In today's episode, the sudoku has a few maths problems for Simon to solve.
Michel Pereira is bringing Capoeira to the UFC
The first time I heard about this fighting style was in Bob's Burgers.
Some good Destiny 2 farms
Fallout Plays offers up some decent farming suggestions for players.
Fix your TV
Take a moment, right now, to go and calibrate your TV.
Just boy things
Makes sense😊— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/KIIwtspexT
I want to see them bounce.
Does this help?
Credit repair companies offer to “fix your credit,” for hundreds or thousands of dollars.— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) September 18, 2022
We sent a DoNotPay employee to interview for jobs at credit repair companies to figure out how they do it so that we can automate it and replace them.
This is what we discovered:
Credit scores and credit cards seem to be a uniquely USA thing. I hope this is helpful.
Please look at me
September 18, 2022
Such a gentle paw.
Sleepy pup
Soninho gotoso papai ❤️ @BichinhosFB @tabatabreancini pic.twitter.com/7F4ChxvZ5c— Víctor Telles 🧉🇦🇹 (@telels_victtor) September 19, 2022
Just a little bit of tongue.
She can feel it
Oh… Shit.. 💥 pic.twitter.com/IpRa7w9cth— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 19, 2022
She'll be feeling it for a while after that tumble.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's chilling on top of his scratching post looking out the window. You know where you can see more pictures of Rad? On Shackpets. Go and download this free app on iOS and Android. Take photos of your own pets, upload them to the app, and create some epic battles!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 19, 2022