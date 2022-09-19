Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - September 19, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Elden Ring board game is coming

Get ready to struggle through the Lands Between with your friends. There will be a Kickstarter coming soon. Sign up so you can be notified when it goes live.

Your daily dose of sudoku

What's that? Another delightful sudoku solve by Simon? In today's episode, the sudoku has a few maths problems for Simon to solve.

Michel Pereira is bringing Capoeira to the UFC

The first time I heard about this fighting style was in Bob's Burgers.

Some good Destiny 2 farms

Fallout Plays offers up some decent farming suggestions for players.

Fix your TV

Take a moment, right now, to go and calibrate your TV.

Just boy things

I want to see them bounce.

Does this help?

Credit scores and credit cards seem to be a uniquely USA thing. I hope this is helpful.

Please look at me

Such a gentle paw.

Sleepy pup

Just a little bit of tongue.

She can feel it

She'll be feeling it for a while after that tumble.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's chilling on top of his scratching post looking out the window. You know where you can see more pictures of Rad? On Shackpets. Go and download this free app on iOS and Android. Take photos of your own pets, upload them to the app, and create some epic battles!

Image shows Sam's cat Rad looking out the window

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola