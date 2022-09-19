Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tokyo Game Show 2022 attendance fell 47% from 2019 to 138,192 people

While TGS 2022 still hosted a robust number of attendees, it also still showed nervousness and caution in attending such game events.
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox
Tokyo Game Show 2022 has fully come and gone at this point. It was a pretty good week of showcases that saw a lot of exciting games revealed, and even the on-site event returned this year. However, as exciting as it was to see Tokyo Game Show 2022 come back, it can be said that the show isn’t back to the capacities it had in previous years, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The official attendee numbers for TGS 2022 were revealed and were down around 47 percent from the attendance of Tokyo Game Show 2019.

These details were shared by the Tokyo Game Show organizers themselves in a recent press release. According to said release, Tokyo Game Show 2022 was attended 138,912 people overall, across all days of the event, which returned with an on-site experience for the first time in several years. While that’s still a lot of people, it was quite a bit down from the last time Tokyo Game Show had a physical event, boasting 262,076 people in attendance at Tokyo Game Show 2019.

A table of visitors per day and overall during Tokyo Game Show 2022 and previous years with physical events.
Tokyo Game Show 2022 saw 138,912 in attendance, which was around 47 percent down from TGS 2019. It was even further down from TGS 2018.
Source: Tokyo Game Show

There are a number of reasons for the numbers to be down for Tokyo Game Show 2022. For one, despite COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed quite a bit, there is still nervousness around the world about the disease as cases continue to appear. Japan also has special restrictions on younger attendees and foreign tourists which likely stifled the numbers quite a bit. Nonetheless, it’s a notable decline in attendance for the Tokyo Game Show event and, along with other gaming events this year, may continue to be indicative of the mood around travel and large-scale gatherings.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 was a diverse array of gaming reveals over the course of the event’s week. Be sure to check out all of our coverage from it and maybe even check out what our favorite reveals were on last week’s Shack Chat.

