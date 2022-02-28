Tokyo Game Show 2022 is returning as a physical event After two years of digital-only events, Tokyo Game Show is coming back in 2022 with a hybrid physical/online event full of video game reveals.

During the absolutely thickest of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Game Show was one of the major video game industry events to be forced to cancel physical shows in favor of an online experience. It has been forced to pivot to digital-only events for two years, but it would appear that the show is making an attempt at a physical comeback in 2022. The organizers behind the Tokyo Game Show have announced that 2022’s event will be a physical/online hybrid show.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 plans for a physical event were announced on the Tokyo Game Show website and Twitter on February 27, 2022. According to the announcement, Tokyo Game Show 2022 will return as a combination physical and online event, set to take place from September 15 to September 18, 2022, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Tokyo. Perhaps in defiance of the detriments caused by COVID-19 over the course of years now, organizing group Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) stated that this year’s theme to the show is “Nothing Stops Gaming.”

Expounding upon the theme mentioned above, the CESA offered further explanation of its decision to host a physical event in an accompanying press statement.

“Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days,” CESA explained. “Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever — this year’s theme implies such strong determination.”

Of course, those who aren’t going to make it to TGS 2022 aren’t going to be left out in the cold. The CESA goes on to explain that online content for the show will also see improvement for viewers at home.

“We will also enhance online content. Due to various restrictions, there are many exhibitors and visitors who cannot actually visit Makuhari, so we plan to prepare more enjoyable content online. The Tokyo Game Show is not just a place for public relations, but a great opportunity to show the future of games in Asia and other parts of the world and to convey the value of games to the world. The future is still uncertain, but we hope that a wide range of game-related companies will exhibit and convey the strength and appeal of the game.”

With Tokyo Game Show 2021 and the previous year having gone online-only, it looks like ambitions are high for Tokyo Game Show 2022. As we await further details on the event and its reveals, stay tuned for updates right here at Shacknews.