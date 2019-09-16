Tokyo Game Show 2022 attendance fell 47% from 2019 to 138,192 people
While TGS 2022 still hosted a robust number of attendees, it also still showed nervousness and caution in attending such game events.
This past weekends' Tokyo Game Show set a new record for attendance with over 260,000 attendees.
The latest gameplay for The Outer Worlds gives off some serious Fallout vibes and gets the nostalgia juices flowing.
Tune in to the final Death Stranding live stream at TGS 2019 to hear more from the voice actors.
The latest gameplay of Death Stranding from Tokyo Game Show 2019 appears to reveal the home base where players will spend a lot of time between missions.
Check out the latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake news straight from PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show live stream.
Watch a 50-minute live stream from TGS 2019 featuring Death Stranding gameplay.
Might have to be careful about using the hoverboard when crossing water in Death Stranding.
Watch all the Project Resistance live streams from the 2019 Tokyo Game Show here.