Resident Evil Village director says Shadows of Rose marks end of Winters family saga It sounds like after the Shadows of Rose DLC, Resident Evil will move onto different returning or altogether new characters for the next entry.

Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC promises to be a bold new chapter in the hit survival horror series, tying up even more loose ends of the saga of Ethan Winters and his family, but once Shadows of Rose is done, that might be it for the Winters for a while. According to Resident Evil director Kento Kinoshita, Shadows of Rose will mark the end of the Winters family saga for a while as the series goes in a different direction for whatever comes next.

Kinoshita shared this information in a recent chat with IGN regarding the Shadows of Rose DLC. It was here that Kinoshita shared that Shadows of Rose would wrap up the narrative of the Winters family, including Rose, Ethan, and Mia, for the time being. He claimed that Capcom was “creating the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the Winters family saga.” However, the director and other Resident Evil staff declined to comment on what comes next for the series beyond the already announced Resident Evil 4 remake.

Both the Shadows of Rose DLC and the original Resident Evil Village will be playable in third-person mode with the launch of the DLC.

Source: Capcom

If this is going to be the ending for the Winters storyline, it sounds like Capcom is firing on all cylinders to give a proper ending too. According to Kinoshita, adding features like third-person gameplay and creating the new story chapter felt like creating a whole new game.

“We felt we had to make something as good or better than Resident Evil RE: 2 and RE: 3," Kinoshita said. “Compared to the previous games in the series, Resident Evil Village has an exceptionally large variety of player actions. You can guard, you can move while crouching, and there is a lot of examining objects. We made thorough adjustments to ensure that those unique animations would look completely connected, and that it would be playable at a good tempo.”

Did Capcom succeed? That remains to be seen, but we’ll find out soon enough when Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Shadows of Rose DLC launch on October 28, 2022. In the meantime, be sure to check out our preview of the DLC while we wait for the conclusion to the Winters saga.