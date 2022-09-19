Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Steam Deck Q4 2022 invitations are already being sent

Valve has indicated that it is farther ahead of schedule than anticipated on Steam Deck shipments.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Valve
12

Valve continues to produce Steam Deck handhelds ahead of its projected schedule. On Monday, the company announced that anybody with a Q3 2022 reversation window has been contacted with invitations to pick up their Steam Deck. Meanwhile, folks with a Q4 2022 reservation should start hearing from the house that Gabe Newell built soon.

Steam Deck lying on its back

Source: Valve

Here's the message posted to Steam on Monday:

As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace. This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again. With today’s batch of emails we’ve now sent invitations for all reservations in the Q3 (July-September) bucket.

Now that Q3 is done early, we're going to get a head start on the next set of reservations, and are fulfilling reservations that were scheduled for the Q4 window. We've updated the store page to reflect this, with an updated bucket description: September-December.

Valve first indicated earlier this summer that it would begin ramping up Steam Deck production. The company cited the reduction of various supply chain issues as the reason for the expedited reservation windows. Furthermore, current reservations on Steam have expected order availability for new Steam Deck orders at "September-December 2022." Just be aware that your new Steam Deck may come with a slightly slower SSD.

As the holidays approach, Steam Decks may shoot to the top of some gift lists, so Valve's latest developments may be worth monitoring. We'll continue to watch for the latest news on this handheld device, so keep an eye on the Steam Deck topic page for the latest news and updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 19, 2022 1:55 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Steam Deck Q4 2022 invitations are already being sent

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 19, 2022 10:34 AM

      Steam Deck, production is even more ahead of scheudle

      https://steamcommunity.com/games/1675200/announcements/detail/3398551594416099574

      • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 19, 2022 10:35 AM

        Full steam ahead

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 19, 2022 10:43 AM

        My favorite gaming device ever

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 19, 2022 12:22 PM

        I got my "your steam deck is ready" email today

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 19, 2022 12:26 PM

        What’s the use case for a steam deck if you don’t ride public transit a lot?

        • phate81 legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:28 PM

          Gaming on the toilet.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:30 PM

          Playing on the bed

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:31 PM

          If you're not mobile and don't travel it isn't any sort of essential - if you're in the house you probably have good gaming devices.

          That said, a PC that I can take with me and which supports cloud saves has been super handy for me, and I use it all the time.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:32 PM

          FOMO, basically

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:32 PM

          I commute to the office. I have a PC at home. Now I can play at the office. YAY

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:33 PM

          Couch games / streaming

        • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:38 PM

          Gaming while weightlifting!

          I'm also thinking about building a mini arcade cabinet of sorts with the Steam Deck at its core. EmuDeck is great.

        • m0nkz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:40 PM

          I use mine way more than my gaming PC because I don't have to boot up my PC and login and get into steam etc to start a game. Plus I can just press the power button on the steam deck and put it in sleep mode and it will suspend the game I'm playing and I can just go back to it whenever instantly after turning it back on.

          • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 19, 2022 4:05 PM

            U turn your pc off everytime you arent using it?

            • m0nkz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 19, 2022 4:13 PM

              Yeah, mine is in my living room and I can see the lights from my bedroom if I keep it on at night lol. Id close my bedroom door but then my cats meow at the door all night.

        • guyver-za legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:40 PM

          Have portable gaming devices ever been solely about playing video games while on public transit? Seems like such a weird view to have.
          I love my deck and I've used to complete a bunch of games that I otherwise wouldn't have because it's so easy to pick it up and play.

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:45 PM

          Don’t have to share a screen with kids?

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:51 PM

          Proper suspend, unlike Windows

          More importantly though, for anyone who has a busy family life and doesn't have time to escape away to sit in front of a gaming computer, it's a god send

          Ever since I got mine it's all I play, and I have a switch, xsx, ps5, and a Beefy gaming pc

        • aasyranth legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 12:56 PM

          Game developer/designer could use the deck to show a demo to prospective employers or clients.

        • Birdanis
          reply
          September 19, 2022 1:40 PM

          In bed playing No Man's Sky is impressive.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 1:45 PM

          if you spend a lot of time in waiting rooms or in hospitals. Have kids where you take them to activities and its easier to wait for them in the parking lot than to drive home only to turn around and drive back to pick them up.

        • freshyk legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 1:47 PM

          Got disposable income to spend.

      • b00t legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 19, 2022 3:05 PM

        Which model is the one to get? The 64gb and then install your own NVMe?

        • AlvinKlein legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 19, 2022 3:26 PM

          That's what I'm going to do. I just ordered a 512 Kingston drive https://www.ebay.com/itm/115504274486 (supposed to be the same one Valve is using) for about $51 on Ebay. I have a 512GB micro SD but it's more troublesome installing non-steam stuff on SD so I ordered the ssd. I'll have 1 TB combined steamdeck for a total of $500.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 19, 2022 3:30 PM

          256gb one. Fast enough drive, good value

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 19, 2022 2:43 PM

      Yup, I got one last week.

