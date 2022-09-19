Steam Deck Q4 2022 invitations are already being sent Valve has indicated that it is farther ahead of schedule than anticipated on Steam Deck shipments.

Valve continues to produce Steam Deck handhelds ahead of its projected schedule. On Monday, the company announced that anybody with a Q3 2022 reversation window has been contacted with invitations to pick up their Steam Deck. Meanwhile, folks with a Q4 2022 reservation should start hearing from the house that Gabe Newell built soon.

Here's the message posted to Steam on Monday:

As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace. This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again. With today’s batch of emails we’ve now sent invitations for all reservations in the Q3 (July-September) bucket. Now that Q3 is done early, we're going to get a head start on the next set of reservations, and are fulfilling reservations that were scheduled for the Q4 window. We've updated the store page to reflect this, with an updated bucket description: September-December.

Valve first indicated earlier this summer that it would begin ramping up Steam Deck production. The company cited the reduction of various supply chain issues as the reason for the expedited reservation windows. Furthermore, current reservations on Steam have expected order availability for new Steam Deck orders at "September-December 2022." Just be aware that your new Steam Deck may come with a slightly slower SSD.

As the holidays approach, Steam Decks may shoot to the top of some gift lists, so Valve's latest developments may be worth monitoring. We'll continue to watch for the latest news on this handheld device, so keep an eye on the Steam Deck topic page for the latest news and updates.