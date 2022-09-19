Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Fight for the Future asks for end-to-end encrypted messages on social platforms

The group Fight for the Future has penned an open letter asking companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Apple to implement end-to-end encryption to increase message safety.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
META
3

Human rights group Fight for the Future recently shared an open letter asking social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Apple to begin utilizing end-to-end encryption as a way to help make messages safer.

In the open letter, an example of how Facebook recently “handed over direct messages between a mom and her teenage daughter to police” resulting in them being “prosecuted under the state’s anti-abortion law” was pointed to as one reason why not having end-to-end encryption can be problematic.

While that example is undoubtedly concerning, the underlying knowledge that popular messaging options like Facebook Messenger, where millions of people regularly communicate with one another, are without end-to-end encryption is also less than ideal. One might think that end-to-end encryption would be a common thing on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but as Fight for the Future points out, most of these social platforms don’t use it by default.

If you agree and are wondering what you can do to help encourage social platforms like Twitter and Instagram to take a closer look at end-to-end encryption, Fight for the Future is encouraging people to sign the open letter.

Screenshot of Fight for the Future website showing a form where people can sign the letter to show their support.
© Fight for the Future

For more on Fight for the Future’s efforts to get social media platforms to use end-to-end encryption, and to sign the petition yourself, head over to the campaign’s official website. Now that you’re caught up, we’re curious what your thoughts are. Do you agree that social platforms should offer end-to-end encryption for messages? Let us know in Chatty!

And for more on social platforms like Twitter, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well such as Twitter (TWTR) shareholders voting to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout, and Facebook (META) and Qualcomm (QCOM) signing a multi-year deal to make custom VR chips.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 19, 2022 3:20 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Fight for the Future asks for end-to-end encrypted messages on social platforms

    • LongscopeTV
      reply
      September 19, 2022 5:25 PM

      You're not sending anything interesting enough to spy on. Nobody cares about Aunt Linda's 52nd birthday surprise party.

      This would primarily be used by bad actors.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 19, 2022 5:36 PM

        Seeing as a religious extremist party in the US has identified women seeking reproductive healthcare and LGBTQIA+ folks in general as "bad actors", I don't think your argument holds much weight. And that's not even considering the countless journalists, activists, and human rights campaigners worldwide who are using these platforms. If anything, it's more important now than ever for people to have secure, encrypted communications in the face of growing authoritarian threats both domestically and globally.

Hello, Meet Lola