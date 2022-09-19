Fight for the Future asks for end-to-end encrypted messages on social platforms The group Fight for the Future has penned an open letter asking companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Apple to implement end-to-end encryption to increase message safety.

In the open letter, an example of how Facebook recently “handed over direct messages between a mom and her teenage daughter to police” resulting in them being “prosecuted under the state’s anti-abortion law” was pointed to as one reason why not having end-to-end encryption can be problematic.

🚨Breaking🚨 Today we sent letters to @Meta, @Twitter, @Google, @Apple, @SlackHQ, & @discord, demanding they implement end-to-end encryption for all direct messaging tools and for all message back-ups. See the letters / FAQ and sign onto the demand at https://t.co/aahYSXMENx. — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) September 19, 2022

While that example is undoubtedly concerning, the underlying knowledge that popular messaging options like Facebook Messenger, where millions of people regularly communicate with one another, are without end-to-end encryption is also less than ideal. One might think that end-to-end encryption would be a common thing on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but as Fight for the Future points out, most of these social platforms don’t use it by default.

“Without this security, platforms can access your messages and share them with the police; hackers can also access them; even employees at Twitter can poke through your inbox,” the open letter explains. “It’s awful to think that the DMs between the teenager and her mom in Nebraska would have been safe if only they had used a default end-to-end encrypted platform like WhatsApp.”

If you agree and are wondering what you can do to help encourage social platforms like Twitter and Instagram to take a closer look at end-to-end encryption, Fight for the Future is encouraging people to sign the open letter.

“If enough people demand companies make end-to-end encryption the default, all of our messages can be protected. Facebook is already looking at this for Messenger, it’s been discussed at Twitter; and WhatsApp and Signal are already encrypted by default.”

For more on Fight for the Future's efforts to get social media platforms to use end-to-end encryption, and to sign the petition yourself, head over to the campaign's official website.

