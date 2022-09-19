Diablo 4 closed end game beta early details revealed Blizzard offers an early indication of what will be included in the upcoming closed end game beta for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 will undoubtedly be one of the biggest releases of 2023, but there's still a lot on Blizzard's agenda before the full game can go out to the public. One of the most important elements of any Diablo title is the end game and the publisher wants to make sure it's a lasting and rewarding experience. That's why Blizzard not only has a few ideas for what to include in the upcoming Diablo 4 closed end game beta, the development team also knows who to invite.

The closed end game beta will take players into a post-campaign Sanctuary, but Blizzard will make extra sure not to issue any story spoilers. The goal is to provide a lasting challenge that also proves satisfying. To that end, that's why Blizzard only wants seasoned end game users. The publisher will rummage through its user base to specifically search for those who have spent ample time in the end games for Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3. Those who have racked up a substantial amount of time will be the first to receive invites.

What's notable about this approach is that a user's privacy settings will have to be adjusted if they want to be considered for an invite. Players are being prompted to check the "News and Special Offers from Battle.net" box on the Battle.net Communication Preferences section of their launcher so that Blizzard can check on their play time. Players will have until October 11 to decide what means more to them: their privacy or an early beta?

Here is what players should plan to see during the Diablo 4 closed end game beta, according to the Blizzard website:

Helltide : Lilith's strongest minions lurk in Helltide lurk in this area, which is opened up after reaching World Tier Three: Nightmare difficulty. Players can pick up Cinders, which can used to open Helltide Chests that contain strong loot. The catch is, if you die, you lose all your Cinders and have to start from scratch, so either use it or maybe lose it.

: Lilith's strongest minions lurk in Helltide lurk in this area, which is opened up after reaching World Tier Three: Nightmare difficulty. Players can pick up Cinders, which can used to open Helltide Chests that contain strong loot. The catch is, if you die, you lose all your Cinders and have to start from scratch, so either use it or maybe lose it. Nightmare Dungeons : Players can find Nightmare Sigils to unlock a specific dungeon's Nightmare difficulty. The Nightmare Sigils will add special modifiers, which will make dungeons practically impossible. Survive, however, and receive more Nightmare Sigils, while also keeping any high-rarity loot found inside these dungeons.

: Players can find Nightmare Sigils to unlock a specific dungeon's Nightmare difficulty. The Nightmare Sigils will add special modifiers, which will make dungeons practically impossible. Survive, however, and receive more Nightmare Sigils, while also keeping any high-rarity loot found inside these dungeons. Whispers of the Dead : Once the campaign is over, the Tree of Whispers willl scatter different Whispers across Sanctuary. Completing a task from a Whisper will reward players with loot and Grim Favors. Give ten of these Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers for rewards. The types of Whispers that hang around Sanctuary will vary and rotate each day.

: Once the campaign is over, the Tree of Whispers willl scatter different Whispers across Sanctuary. Completing a task from a Whisper will reward players with loot and Grim Favors. Give ten of these Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers for rewards. The types of Whispers that hang around Sanctuary will vary and rotate each day. Fields of Hatred : These are special PvP zones, where powerful demons will hold Seeds of Hatred. The more Seeds of Hatred you have, the more Red Dust you can make to exchange for cosmetic loot. The catch is, other players can kill you and steal your Seeds of Hatred, so be on guard.

: These are special PvP zones, where powerful demons will hold Seeds of Hatred. The more Seeds of Hatred you have, the more Red Dust you can make to exchange for cosmetic loot. The catch is, other players can kill you and steal your Seeds of Hatred, so be on guard. Paragon Boards: This skill tree-like addition to your character will be unlocked at level 50 and you can take a look at it with the upcomiong beta.

There's no exact word on when the Diablo 4 closed end game beta will start, but Blizzard does note that the cutoff for invites is Friday, November 18. We'll continue to watch the ongoing development of Diablo 4. Come to Shacknews for the latest updates.