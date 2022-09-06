Evening Reading - September 6, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night. I hope you had a good Labor Day weekend. We did too, but now it’s back to business. We’ve had another great day of news, but it’s time to wrap this day up and move towards an easy hump day. Welcome to this Tuesday’s edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews
- PlayStation hardware architect Masayasu Ito to retire
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the first expansion for the game
- Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 will be the last major update for PS4 & Xbox One
- Tencent increases investment stake in Ubisoft parent company Guillemot Brothers Limited to 49.9%
- Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 includes items from Edgerunners Netflix show
- GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings and revenue expectations
- Project Cambria HMD could be revealed at Meta Connect in October
- Temtem developers discuss the long journey to 1.0 and what's next
- Ooblets review: Gotta Oob them all
And now… More stuff from The Internet!
Goku vs Bus
Goku annihilating a whole bus on Fortnite is insanity pic.twitter.com/5rcRoY9ZhU— Simba (@m0e_almighty) September 4, 2022
I’ve never had this happen, but if it did, I’d probably not play Fortnite until they took the Kamehameha Wave out.
Dragons for every affliction
Why they all name their dragons like this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aF365yMUjr— [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) September 6, 2022
After a hard day’s work, my favorite Game of Thrones dragon is Aleve.
Virginia’s going buckwild
All right, who's up for the challenge? pic.twitter.com/yFG3HciVYH— Thea Landen, Smutty Author of Romance (@TheaLanden) September 5, 2022
That’s a lot of milf in short order. Hydrate and pace yourself, I’m sure.
Give me the warm Waddle Dee
Bandai reveals USB-powered Waddle Dee heating plush https://t.co/uPW90NCR5r pic.twitter.com/F37t8hU2ol— GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) September 6, 2022
The cutest li’l guy and he’ll keep my belly warm? Want.
Quake setups of yesteryear
Quake pic.twitter.com/Soh4bM3ftG— Retro Tech Dreams (@RetroTechDreams) August 28, 2022
My family took a jump between an Apple II to Gateway. What was your old setup?
All those little decisions
why didn't i clutch pic.twitter.com/HoJcqusRJz— tina (@oktinaa_) September 5, 2022
It’s quite a feeling, when everything was on the line and then you had all evening to think about all the little things you didn’t do that could have made a difference.
Sanrio x Columbo
Pompompurin Iiuetenet Colombo :3c pic.twitter.com/kUAVXkZNyV— DUMB♡ (@juirregoh) September 6, 2022
“Well see, now that’s funny. You ask me where the dog biscuit went, but I saw you holding the biscuit, and then you put your hands behind your back and now the biscuit is gone… Ah, it’s probably nothing. OH! Just one more thing…”
And that's going to wrap up your Tuesday Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by as always.
That’s that, Shackers. How’s your evening? Any good games, television, or books in your life? Sound off in the Chatty section below!
