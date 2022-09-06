Evening Reading - September 6, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night. I hope you had a good Labor Day weekend. We did too, but now it’s back to business. We’ve had another great day of news, but it’s time to wrap this day up and move towards an easy hump day. Welcome to this Tuesday’s edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Goku vs Bus

Goku annihilating a whole bus on Fortnite is insanity pic.twitter.com/5rcRoY9ZhU — Simba (@m0e_almighty) September 4, 2022

I’ve never had this happen, but if it did, I’d probably not play Fortnite until they took the Kamehameha Wave out.

Dragons for every affliction

Why they all name their dragons like this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aF365yMUjr — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) September 6, 2022

After a hard day’s work, my favorite Game of Thrones dragon is Aleve.

Virginia’s going buckwild

All right, who's up for the challenge? pic.twitter.com/yFG3HciVYH — Thea Landen, Smutty Author of Romance (@TheaLanden) September 5, 2022

That’s a lot of milf in short order. Hydrate and pace yourself, I’m sure.

Give me the warm Waddle Dee

The cutest li’l guy and he’ll keep my belly warm? Want.

Quake setups of yesteryear

My family took a jump between an Apple II to Gateway. What was your old setup?

All those little decisions

It’s quite a feeling, when everything was on the line and then you had all evening to think about all the little things you didn’t do that could have made a difference.

Sanrio x Columbo

“Well see, now that’s funny. You ask me where the dog biscuit went, but I saw you holding the biscuit, and then you put your hands behind your back and now the biscuit is gone… Ah, it’s probably nothing. OH! Just one more thing…”

And that’s going to wrap up your Tuesday Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by as always. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget about Mercury, where you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Every bit helps and we appreciate it greatly. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our app, available on iOS and Android, where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Whether you upload your own, vote in battles, or just lurk through the Latest Pets to see pics like this one of Flaff.

Silo usually doesn't sit this pretty except for food. We should all be so blessed.

That’s that, Shackers. How’s your evening? Any good games, television, or books in your life? Sound off in the Chatty section below!