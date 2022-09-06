Project Cambria HMD could be revealed at Meta Connect in October Meta will outline what it has lined up for the VR and AR space and it's rumored that a new headset could be unveiled.

Facebook parent company Meta is preparing to unveil its next step in the virtual reality space. This year's Meta Connect (formerly known as Oculus Connect, then Facebook Connect) will take place on Tuesday, October 11 and will feature a slew of announcements regarding the VR, AR, and XR spaces. It could also feature the reveal of a brand new VR headset.

Here's the announcement of this year's Meta Connect from the Meta Quest website:

Mark your calendars—Meta Connect is returning to the virtual stage on October 11! Last year, we pulled back the curtain on our vision for the metaverse and the next era of social computing. This year, we’ll share updates on the progress we’ve made, plus a look at what’s to come in the near and far future. We’ll stream the keynote and developer sessions on the Reality Labs Facebook page. Sign up for updates at metaconnect.com.

Rumors from sites like CNBC indicate that Project Cambria will finally receive a full reveal at the upcoming Meta Connect. The new hardware should complement owner Mark Zuckerberg's continued push into the so-called Metaverse, which Meta has invested nearly $10 billion USD a year developing. Zuckerberg had previously stated that he is targeting an October reveal for Project Cambria.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on everything coming to Meta Connect, as well as anything else relating to Project Cambria. This year's Meta Connect will air on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. Keep it on Shacknews for any major updates.