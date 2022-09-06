GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings and revenue expectations GameStop's Q2 2022 earnings release drops on September 7, 2022, and we have put together Wall Street's EPS and revenue expectations.

Earnings season is winding down, but GameStop's Q2 2022 results will release tomorrow afternoon. The embattled video game retailer has had a very volatile 2022 with the shares down considerably from their August highs, but some investors hope that things will turn around with Q2 2022. Please take a look at all of the important metrics and information to pay close attention to when GameStop's Q2 2022 earnings release comes out.

GameStop's stock has fallen nearly 50% from its recent high.

Source: TC 2000

GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations

Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.10/share

Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $0.38/share

Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $0.55/share

Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $0.38/share

EPS whisper number: loss of $0.44/share

Wall Street Mean EPS of a loss of $0.38/share would be twice the size of Q2 2021's $0.19/share loss

Revenue (sales) expectations

Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $1.3 billion

Wall Street consensus revenue estimate: $1.27 billion

Wall Street mean revenue of $1.3 billion would be an 8.3% increase from Q2 2021.

This data was compiled from information on etrade.com and earningswhispers.com.

GameStop's Q2 2022 earnings release will be the first quarterly report to include results from the NFT marketplace. While volumes on the platform have certainly slowed down since launch, it will be interesting to see how the company will report on results and how they plan on handling any cryptocurrency received. Another interesting data point to watch will be the reported total amount of shares directly registered with transfer agent Computershare.

Investors may also be hoping to hear GameStop address the handling of their recent stock split dividend. GME shares are under pressure heading into tomorrow's earnings release, and many traders are expecting some fireworks. We will be covering the Q2 2022 earnings results, conference call, and all of the news as it breaks tomorrow afternoon.

We will be streaming the GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings conference call on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so be sure to give us a follow to be notified when we go live.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

