PlayStation hardware architect Masayasu Ito to retire

Among PlayStation’s army of hardware designers and engineers, Masayasu Ito is notable to say the least. His expertise guided the company in the development of landmark products, including the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, after decades of work with Sony, Ito seems ready to hang it up. The PlayStation architect has announced his retirement, which will go into effect by October.

Masayasu Ito’s retirement was announced recently, first by Bloomberg, and then officially by Sony Interactive Entertainment via its Japanese site. Ito will officially exit Sony Interactive Entertainment on October 1, 2022, leaving his position as Representative Director and Executive Vice President to Rin Tou. Reportedly, after his resignation, Ito will take up a mobility-related position with Sony Group. He is also said to continue supporting Sony Interactive Entertainmen’'s Platform Experience Group as an executive advisor up until March 2023.

Masayasu Ito is responsible for both the design of the PS4 and PS5, the disassembly of the latter of which can be seen above.

Masayasu Ito first joined Sony in 1986. Beginning as a technician and engineer on car audio parts, Ito would move on to join PlayStation and become an instrumental engineer in the development of new consoles. Ito led the development of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 architecture. Ito doesn’t appear in the PlayStation 5 teardown and disassembly video that came out prior to its launch in 2020, but the entirety of its design and internal arrangement is his work. While the PS4 would go on to sell over 117 million units, the PS5 has been plagued with supply issues due in large part to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor famine, and the consoles very specific custom design inside and out, the latter of which has proven to be a challenge for PlayStation’s component manufacturers.

Nonetheless, Masayasu Ito’s long tenure with PlayStation has produced quite some results. As he exits his role with the company, it will be interesting to see how future PlayStation products shape up in Ito’s absence.