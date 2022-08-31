Evening Reading - August 31, 2022

Hello, one and all! Morgan Shaver is headed off to PAX West, so I am here to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Wednesday edition of Evening Reading!

Around the gaming horn

The legendary 151st Pokemon, Mew, has come to Pokemon Unite!

Meet Cetitan, the Terra Whale Pokémon! 🐋



Ceititan have tough muscles to be able to support their immense bodies. They also migrate around the snowy regions of Paldea protected by a thick layer of subcutaneous fat.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/jsfeyV1uwx — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 31, 2022

Speaking of Pokemon, here's a look at the next one coming to Scarlet and Violet!

The Sam & Max games are coming to PlayStation!

New DLC is coming to Crusader Kings 3!

And Rainbow Royale has returned to Fortnite!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dog anatomy lesson

Always make sure your doggo isn't ticklish before attempting.

Gotta Watch 'Em All

This is how you study to get the type matchups right.

Discussing THAT series finale

I realize that could describe a lot of bad series finales, but the one we're talking about today is Dinosaurs.

After claiming #Dinosaurs had one of TV's worst finales, @BeautifulBill chatted with "Dinosaurs" producer Tim Doyle and finale writer Kirk Thatcher to talk about the series' final episode.https://t.co/lzQqeKeIK6 — Variety (@Variety) August 31, 2022

Which leads to this fascinating discussion with the show's creator.

Harley's back! (For now)

‘Harley Quinn’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max With New Showrunner https://t.co/MjriqmNisp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 31, 2022

Harley Quinn is coming back for Season 4, unless David Zaslav changes his mind between now and next year. Oddly and ironically enough, the best character on that show has become The Joker, so let's take a quick look at Family Man Joker!

I love what the Harley Quinn show did to Joker 😭 pic.twitter.com/9slzvYHj0e — Slipｪssmaker 👉👉 (@Massive_Peace) August 19, 2022

Nothing but the Hotfix

Following a successful Flame Fatales week, let's look at a new edition of She Is Speed, which features runs of Octopath Traveler and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, Sakurai takes us through what it means to be a game development professional.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/eWX0NWd1s9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

A reinvigorated CM Punk is ready for this Sunday.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley responds to CM Punk's acceptance of the #AEW World Championship Open contract challenge: expect a display of brutality and glorious pro-wrestling violence! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q5tUMLvNFA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

And so is World Champion Jon Moxley!

Tonight in video game music

In the wake of fresh Nintendo Direct rumors, let's look at this latest mix for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into September! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all again on Friday!