Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - August 31, 2022

Pokemon potpourri, learning under Sakurai, celebrating Harley (and Joker), that one Dinosaurs finale, and more highlight this Wednesday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, one and all! Morgan Shaver is headed off to PAX West, so I am here to bring you another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Wednesday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Around the gaming horn

The legendary 151st Pokemon, Mew, has come to Pokemon Unite!

Speaking of Pokemon, here's a look at the next one coming to Scarlet and Violet!

The Sam & Max games are coming to PlayStation!

New DLC is coming to Crusader Kings 3!

And Rainbow Royale has returned to Fortnite!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dog anatomy lesson

Always make sure your doggo isn't ticklish before attempting.

Gotta Watch 'Em All

This is how you study to get the type matchups right.

Discussing THAT series finale

I realize that could describe a lot of bad series finales, but the one we're talking about today is Dinosaurs.

Which leads to this fascinating discussion with the show's creator.

Harley's back! (For now)

Harley Quinn is coming back for Season 4, unless David Zaslav changes his mind between now and next year. Oddly and ironically enough, the best character on that show has become The Joker, so let's take a quick look at Family Man Joker!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Following a successful Flame Fatales week, let's look at a new edition of She Is Speed, which features runs of Octopath Traveler and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. Tonight, Sakurai takes us through what it means to be a game development professional.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A reinvigorated CM Punk is ready for this Sunday.

And so is World Champion Jon Moxley!

Tonight in video game music

In the wake of fresh Nintendo Direct rumors, let's look at this latest mix for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into September! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all again on Friday!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola