Konami to reveal new game from franchise 'loved around the world' at TGS 2022 Sources have indicated that the reveal is unlikely to be related to Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, or Silent Hill.

Konami has been in a lot of rumor mills in the past few years. After all, the Japanese developer and publisher still sits on some of the most beloved IP in the world and many fans would love to see something new. It’s slow going with a bit of promise here and there, but at Tokyo Game Show 2022, it seems Konami will have something new to show. Don’t get your hopes up too high for a new Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, or Castlevania reveal though. Sources close to the publisher have claimed it won’t be any of these often-rumored revivals.

Konami published its itinerary of events for Tokyo Game Show 2022 fairly recently. It was on this itinerary that a prominent “new release” announcement appeared. Titled “Konami new release announced,” the section will take place on September 16 at 3:30pm JST (11:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET).

“Voice actor Yuji Kaji will be invited as a guest to represent the fans of a series which is loved all over the world, on the announcement stage for a new Konami title,” the event reads.

One of Yuji Kaji's few Konami game credits comes from Suikoden Tierkreis, released on the Nintendo DS in 2008. Kaji will be presenting Konami's new game at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Source: Konami

Lest we get excited about the possibility of a Castlevania or Silent Hill reveal, it seems that’s not going to be the case here. Sources close to the publisher have claimed that Konami’s supposed revivals of Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and Castlevania are likely to be held for later events, such as The Game Awards 2022.

Yuji Kaji doesn’t provide many clues either. The voice actor has played numerous roles throughout movies, animated series, and video games, but one of his few Konami credits is Suikoden Tierkreis for the Nintendo DS in 2008, as well as Genso Suikoden: Tsumugareshi Hyakunen no Toki in 2012 on the PSP. A Suikoden game seems like a longshot among other possibilities. Konami also already revealed a new Bomberman game coming in 2023 in the form of Super Bomberman R 2.

It's not out of the question that Konami could tease new Silent Hill, Metal Gear, or Castlevania projects at Tokyo Game Show 2022, but what will actually be revealed remains a mystery. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for new details and updates leading up to the TGS 2022 event.