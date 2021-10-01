Metal Gear & Castlevania revivals may be in the works at Konami A Silent Hill reboot has been rumored for some time, but now word is going around that Metal Gear and Castlevania could also see new games.

Konami is a major video game publisher/developer that has been more active in 2021 than in several previous years, but it has still played its cards very close to its chest as many speculate as to what it could be up to. We’ve heard regular rumors about the possibilities regarding Silent Hill, but more recently, word of revivals on Metal Gear and Castlevania also made rounds. If so, it seems Konami could be headed for bringing back a several of its best franchises.

The rumors swirling about Konami’s activity regarding these franchises were recently stirred by Video Games Chronicle, which claimed to have been in contact with anonymous sources at Konami about its efforts on the aforementioned franchises. According said sources, Konami is apparently preparing to ramp up its efforts for revivals of not just Silent Hill, but also Metal Gear and Castlevania. Metal Gear hasn’t had a new game since the ill-fated Metal Gear Survive in 2018 and Castlevania has been relegated to the release of bundles like the Requiem Collection and Advance Collection since Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014.

Many will likely agree that the legendary Metal Gear series deserved better than to be left with Metal Gear Survive as its final entry.

It wouldn’t be anywhere near the first we’ve heard of Konami putting together the resources for a beloved franchise revival. Silent Hill has been in and out of the news since word that Konami was bringing the original Team Silent back for a reboot, including the director, art director, and composer. Konami even stoked the rumors further by partnering with Bloober Team, where Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka has provided his talents on games like The Medium.

There is little doubt that many players and fans would love to see Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and/or Castlevania make proper returns with new games. That said, the hints and rumors may be rampant, but nothing has been confirmed or announced just yet. We’ll just have to continue to wait and see. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.