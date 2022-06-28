Super Bomberman R 2 announced for 2023 on Nintendo Switch The newest Super Bomberman game has been revealed.

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase put the spotlight on upcoming Switch titles from third-party developers. This included Konami, as the studio stopped by to reveal the latest entry in its Super Bomberman series. Super Bomberman R 2 is the next game in the franchise, and is set to be released in 2023.

The Super Bomberman R 2 trailer was dropped in the recent Nintendo Direct Mini and gives us our first glimpse into the next chapter in this saga. A sequel to 2017’s Super Bomberman R, the new installment finds the eight Bomberman brothers working together to defeat a new foe. The trailer also reveals new features, such as Castle, the new battle mode. Konami provided additional details about Super Bomberman R 2 in a press release.

In addition to classic action-maze modes Bomberman fans love, a new Castle Mode enters the fray! A team of up to 15 players must blast their way to treasure chests while one defending player tries to hold them off. You can also create and share your own battle stages.

Super Bomberman R 2 also features a brand new story mode, which the developer says is packed with “exciting new adventures.” The game will also include a battle royale mode that supports up to 64 players facing off.

Super Bomberman R 2 was featured alongside several other games at the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini. This included titles like Dragon Quest Treasures and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. For all of the news and announcements out of the event, be sure to visit Shacknews' Nintendo Direct Mini topic page.