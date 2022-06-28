Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Super Bomberman R 2 announced for 2023 on Nintendo Switch

The newest Super Bomberman game has been revealed.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Konami
1

The June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase put the spotlight on upcoming Switch titles from third-party developers. This included Konami, as the studio stopped by to reveal the latest entry in its Super Bomberman series. Super Bomberman R 2 is the next game in the franchise, and is set to be released in 2023.

The Super Bomberman R 2 trailer was dropped in the recent Nintendo Direct Mini and gives us our first glimpse into the next chapter in this saga. A sequel to 2017’s Super Bomberman R, the new installment finds the eight Bomberman brothers working together to defeat a new foe. The trailer also reveals new features, such as Castle, the new battle mode. Konami provided additional details about Super Bomberman R 2 in a press release.

Super Bomberman R 2 also features a brand new story mode, which the developer says is packed with “exciting new adventures.” The game will also include a battle royale mode that supports up to 64 players facing off.

Super Bomberman R 2 was featured alongside several other games at the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini. This included titles like Dragon Quest Treasures and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. For all of the news and announcements out of the event, be sure to visit Shacknews' Nintendo Direct Mini topic page.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

