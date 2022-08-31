Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to summer 2023

The spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, has been delayed to summer 2023.
Morgan Shaver
Team Reptile
1

If you’ve been looking forward to the release of Jet Set Radio spiritual successor, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, you’ll need to wait a bit longer as the game’s release has been delayed.

The delay news comes courtesy of Team Reptile, who note in their announcement that they wouldn’t be able to take the game “to a level where we would be personally satisfied with” should they proceed with plans to release the game this year. As such, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has officially been pushed back to summer 2023.

As always, while delay news is disappointing it’s also both understandable and necessary, and most would prefer to wait to have the game release in a better state than having the developers crunch out a buggy experience. Additionally, Team Reptile had some positive news to share, promising to show more visuals this week to give fans a better idea as to how Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is shaping up. We look forward to seeing these visuals, and to playing Bomb Rush Cyberfunk sometime next year.

Screenshot of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk showing rail grinding skateboarding action.
© Team Reptile

Until then, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the original delay for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk in which it was pushed back to 2022 as a Nintendo Switch timed exclusive, and how the initial trailer for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk gives off plenty of Jet Set Radio vibes.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

