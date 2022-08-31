Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to summer 2023 The spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, has been delayed to summer 2023.

If you’ve been looking forward to the release of Jet Set Radio spiritual successor, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, you’ll need to wait a bit longer as the game’s release has been delayed.

The delay news comes courtesy of Team Reptile, who note in their announcement that they wouldn’t be able to take the game “to a level where we would be personally satisfied with” should they proceed with plans to release the game this year. As such, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has officially been pushed back to summer 2023.

About the release: We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with. To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023. — Team Reptile (@ReptileGames) August 31, 2022

As always, while delay news is disappointing it’s also both understandable and necessary, and most would prefer to wait to have the game release in a better state than having the developers crunch out a buggy experience. Additionally, Team Reptile had some positive news to share, promising to show more visuals this week to give fans a better idea as to how Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is shaping up. We look forward to seeing these visuals, and to playing Bomb Rush Cyberfunk sometime next year.

