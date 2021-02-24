New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer hits all the notes of a Jet Set Radio spiritual successor

Team Reptile has released a new trailer for its upcoming platformer.
Donovan Erskine
1

Later this year, Team Reptile Games is set to release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a futuristic 3D platformer. Now, we’ve got our first full look at the game as a new trailer has been released. Oozing with style, the new Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer giving us those nostalgic Jet Set Radio vibes.

The Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer was shared by Team Reptile Games via the developer’s official Twitter account. We see a player pull up their cell phone, which is nicknamed the “navi-menu.” There’s customization options, graffiti, emails, and most importantly, music. After throwing on some exciting tunes, we get a sizzle reel of action. From rail-grinding to wallrunning on billboards, there’s a ton going on in the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer.

It’s no secret that Bomb Rush Cyberpunk is heavily inspired by the Jet Set Radio games, and it’s on full display in this trailer. From the art style, to the platforming, the emphasis on music, it’s all so strongly reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. Sega’s JSR franchise hasn’t seen a new entry in many years, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is shaping up to be a true spiritual successor.

No additional release or platform details are given in the trailer, so we’ll have to wait for more information. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was first revealed last year and is set to release in 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola