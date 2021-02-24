Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer hits all the notes of a Jet Set Radio spiritual successor Team Reptile has released a new trailer for its upcoming platformer.

Later this year, Team Reptile Games is set to release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a futuristic 3D platformer. Now, we’ve got our first full look at the game as a new trailer has been released. Oozing with style, the new Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer giving us those nostalgic Jet Set Radio vibes.

The Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer was shared by Team Reptile Games via the developer’s official Twitter account. We see a player pull up their cell phone, which is nicknamed the “navi-menu.” There’s customization options, graffiti, emails, and most importantly, music. After throwing on some exciting tunes, we get a sizzle reel of action. From rail-grinding to wallrunning on billboards, there’s a ton going on in the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer.

It’s no secret that Bomb Rush Cyberpunk is heavily inspired by the Jet Set Radio games, and it’s on full display in this trailer. From the art style, to the platforming, the emphasis on music, it’s all so strongly reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. Sega’s JSR franchise hasn’t seen a new entry in many years, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is shaping up to be a true spiritual successor.

No additional release or platform details are given in the trailer, so we’ll have to wait for more information. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was first revealed last year and is set to release in 2021.