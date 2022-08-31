Pat McAfee's Field Goal Faceoff is FanDuel's latest mobile game The Pat McAfee Show collaborated with FanDuel to launch a mobile game in which players can win prizes for playing.

The Pat McAfee Show has become a highly popular part of sports commentary and discussion, whether it’s opining on the latest in the NFL or Pat himself guest starring on WWE regular episodes and pay-per-views. However, the show has partnered with FanDuel for a little something new. The popular fantasy sports gambling site has launched a new game with the Pat McAfee Show called Field Goal Faceoff, and it’s available now on mobile devices.

The Pat McAfee Show repped Field Goal Faceoff and its collaboration with FanDuel in the August 31 edition of the show. Accessible through the FanDuel Faceoff app on iOS devices, Pat McAfee’s Field Goal Faceoff is pretty much exactly what it sounds like gameplay-wise. Players will kick digital field goals through the uprights in an attempt to score as many points as possible. FanDuel being what it is, there is also a contest element at play. Players can put up real money to compete against one another for prizes in the game and, as a special twist on the launch of Pat McAfee’s Field Goal Faceoff, the sports show host announced that there will be around $20,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

For the first week we are giving away $20,000 in PRIZES 💰💰#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tZvUQFmaQD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 31, 2022

As McAfee himself mentions, you don’t have to spend money on the game. There’s a free option, but that won’t net you any prizes. On the flipside, participating in pretty much any paid session of the game and putting up a high score will put you in the running to get in on the $20,000 prize pool. The paid ranges run from around $0.60 USD, $3, $12, and further upwards in stakes.

McAfee has been a continually popular and growing voice in sports commentary and discussion. It will be interesting to see if this latest collaboration with FanDuel leads to further partnerships on games in the future. Maybe a spot on a future WWE 2K roster? We’ll keep an eye out.