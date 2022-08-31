Realms Deep returns in September 2022 with an in-person LAN Party 3D Realms is once again hosting the Realms Deep showcase event, and this year will feature an in-person LAN party alongside the livestream and reveals.

Realms Deep has become a yearly thing for 3D Realms and all of the developers that work alongside it, but the showcase was born in the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to this point, every Realms Deep has been all digital. Not so this year. Not only is Realms Deep 2022 bringing us another showcase of news and reveals from across 3D Realms’ partners, but it will also feature an in-person event with Realms Deep’s first ever LAN party. It’s all coming this September 2022.

3D Realms announced the return of Realms Deep 2022 in a press release on August 31, 2022. Dated to take place from September 16 to September 18, 2022, the core experience of Realms Deep will remain intact as 3D Realms and its partners take to its YouTube and Twitch channels to showcase the latest reveals on their upcoming games. Games like Graven, Wrath, Cultic, Aftershock, Core Decay, and more are expected to make appearances with new reveals here and there from Fulqrum, New Blood, Hyperstrange, Dread XP, Nightdive Studios, and more.

That’s not all, the special twist on this year’s Realms Deep event is a special LAN party that will be hosted in Aalborg, Denmark, at Aalborg Streetfood. 3D Realms invites its fans and community to join in if possible and take part in the showcase’s first ever community-driven event.

“Realms Deep returns for a third year of showing off the kick-ass games we’re making and the projects our industry friends are creating,” said 3D Realms CEO Frederik Schreiber. “From the beginning, we’ve wanted to run a LAN party to celebrate our community. We look forward to seeing you there!”

With Realms Deep 2022 coming in September, we should see updates on games like Graven, Cultic, System Shock, and more.

Source: 3D Realms

With the Realms Deep event growing each year, it’s not quite QuakeCon in full form, but it seems to be about as close as we’ll get. Stay tuned in mid-September as Realms Deep 2022 goes live and we cover all of the latest news and reveals from the event.