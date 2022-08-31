Day of the Devs opens game submissions for 10th anniversary events Day of the Devs is returning with both in-person and digital indie game showcase events later this year.

Day of the Devs is one of the largest indie gaming showcases around. The organizers had been forced to pivot for quite some time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic during past few years, but the show has still gone on in digital fashion alongside other events. However, it looks like Day of the Devs is set to return in full capacity later this year. Both digital and in-person showcase events are coming in November and submissions for inclusion in both are open now.

The Day of the Devs organizers announced the upcoming plans and opened submissions for the latest event on its website and via special Google form. With this being the 10-year anniversary since Day of the Devs’ original inception, the organizers plan to go all out. Double Fine and iam8bit will be presenting a live event on November 5, 2022, showcasing some of the latest games in development in the indie scene. Furthermore, a digital event is also being planned, though timing has not been finalized for the digital showcase just yet.

Day of the Devs is set to return with a physical event for the first time in 3 years, coming to The Midway event center in San Francisco.

Source: Twitter

Submissions for both events is now open via the Google form linked above and will be open until September 13. Would-be exhibitors can sign up to participate in showing off their indie game during the Day of the Devs event in November. A digital event submission form will likely come in the near future for those who wish to take part in the non-physical event that is being planned after.

Day of the Devs has been around since 2012 as a collaboration between Double Fine and iam8bit to shine light on some truly stellar indie games. Untitled Goose Game, Unpacking, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Disco Elysium are just a few of the games that have been given a platform on Day of the Devs showcases and it had a prominent showing at the recent Summer Game Fest. With a new event in the works, it will be a great opportunity for indie developers to show off what they’ve been working on. As we get closer to November, keep it locked here on Shacknews for more details on the upcoming physical event, as well as information about the digital event coming afterwards.