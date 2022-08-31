Unboxing & Review: Clash Cradle Of Darkness Mystery Box What kind of unboxing could we possibly have for a game that never actually existed? Read on to find out.

Clash of Clans has been gearing up for one of the biggest events in the game's history. Did you know that Supercell's mobile gaming phenomenon is 10 years old this year? To celebrate, Supercell has been looking back through the franchise's illustrious history. Of course, when a series like this doesn't have a lot of history, the easiest thing to do is just make some up, as Supercell did four weeks ago with its fake retrospective of Clash: Cradle of Darkness, which is also the subject of today's unboxing.

Head of Video Greg Burke recently got a giant box labeled "Clash: Cradle of Darkness," named after the fake 2000s title that Supercell recently looked back at "fondly." The box contains a special hoodie and a massive sweater containing a unique spin on the Champion logo. There's a matching black hoodie and sweatpants, along with an Elixx bottle to keep your workout going. Lastly, there's a giant sword with a surprise inside.

What the heck is Clash: Cradle of Darkness, anyway? Well, the game actually never existed, but it's a project that Supercell recently reflected on as a game so terrible that it nearly killed the franchise as everyone knew it. What game could be so bad? Check out the trailer below to see.

Special thanks to Supercell for sending this box over. The Clashiversary event is underway and those who want to take part can pick up Clash of Clans on iOS and Google Play.