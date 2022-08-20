Weekend Discussion - August 20, 2022

What a week! There's been plenty of great moments here at Shacknews and even more to look forward to including a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion! Let's get to it shall we?

We had an awesome conversation on Wide World of Electronic Sports this week about MultiVersus and the staying power of Rocket League after an excellent World Championship showing.

I also have to show some love to one of the new games shown off during our E6 Indie Showcase earlier this summer, Lost in Play. TJ Denzer gave the game some love during this week's Indie-licious stream.

You can watch more of this game and check out that beautiful animation here.

Retail Therapy is had a big episode this week as the fellas' took a trip to a Galaxy far far away. Star Wars has a huge fanbase and we wanted to talk about all the tidbits and lore amongst friends. Even Adam MVP Turner joined us for the discussion.

Madden 23 is officially out and our very own Asif Khan was willing to test out Franchise Mode so you don't have to. Check out the beginning of the season here.

In Case You Missed It

And Now... The Internet

You know what Konami? This is actually a pretty good idea in my opinion. More stealthy VR. I want to hit those ninja rolls in style on my living room floor.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has been making some pretty big waves and some pretty incredible mods. Fisk smash!

Putting Marvel's Spider-Man on PC was absolutely a mistake. pic.twitter.com/PD1RN46MH4 — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) August 15, 2022

Pretty clean skills on the recorder!

if i was killed in game by recorder dude, i wouldn’t even be mad pic.twitter.com/W2OSf6d4tr — 🌙🦉🍃 (@olivtheowl) August 12, 2022

Goku stay strapped.

Goku catching Thanos lackin in Tomato Town pic.twitter.com/sEOeAAAtzB — ShoYouMomo (@Shoyoumomo_) August 17, 2022

One more example courtesy of LordBalvin.

Fortnite is the funniest game ever pic.twitter.com/jT0mcqpbFb — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) August 16, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have dropped a legendary project. I have to say Danger Mouse get's slept on sometimes with the production game that's changed the game multiple times. Here's a taste of a full course meal featuring A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels (Killer Mike still annoys me but not enough to turn off this banger).

I love some good house music. Beyonce got the show started and it looks like Meg is running with the baton with the new single from her album ‘Traumazine’. I like her trying new things here. Give it a listen.

Well that's all I got for this week but we've got plenty of exciting things coming to Shacknews and our free mobile app Shackpets! See you all again next Saturday.