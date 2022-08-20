Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - August 20, 2022

Cheer's to the weekend! Let's dive into a fresh Weekend Discussion.
What a week! There's been plenty of great moments here at Shacknews and even more to look forward to including a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion! Let's get to it shall we?

We had an awesome conversation on Wide World of Electronic Sports this week about MultiVersus and the staying power of Rocket League after an excellent World Championship showing. 

I also have to show some love to one of the new games shown off during our E6 Indie Showcase earlier this summer, Lost in Play. TJ Denzer gave the game some love during this week's Indie-licious stream. 

You can watch more of this game and check out that beautiful animation here.

Retail Therapy is had a big episode this week as the fellas' took a trip to a Galaxy far far away. Star Wars has a huge fanbase and we wanted to talk about all the tidbits and lore amongst friends. Even Adam MVP Turner joined us for the discussion. 

Madden 23 is officially out and our very own Asif Khan was willing to test out Franchise Mode so you don't have to. Check out the beginning of the season here.

In Case You Missed It

And Now... The Internet

You know what Konami? This is actually a pretty good idea in my opinion. More stealthy VR. I want to hit those ninja rolls in style on my living room floor.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC has been making some pretty big waves and some pretty incredible mods. Fisk smash!

Pretty clean skills on the recorder! 

Goku stay strapped. 

One more example courtesy of LordBalvin. 

Weekend Vibes

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have dropped a legendary project. I have to say Danger Mouse get's slept on sometimes with the production game that's changed the game multiple times. Here's a taste of a full course meal featuring A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels (Killer Mike still annoys me but not enough to turn off this banger).

I love some good house music. Beyonce got the show started and it looks like Meg is running with the baton with the new single from her album ‘Traumazine’. I like her trying new things here. Give it a listen.

Well that's all I got for this week but we've got plenty of exciting things coming to Shacknews and our free mobile app Shackpets! See you all again next Saturday.

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

