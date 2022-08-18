Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elden Ring has sold over 16.6 million copies since launch

Bandai Namco's recent financial reporting marks Elden Ring as the best-selling FromSoftware title yet by far.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
4

It’s no secret that Elden Ring is good and players around the world love it. However, it seems to have caught fire in a way that even some of the most beloved FromSoftware games have been able to achieve. In recent financial reporting, Bandai Namco shared that Elden Ring has sold over 16.6 million copies since its release in February, making it the best-selling FromSoftware game by a rather wide margin.

Bandai Namco recently revealed some sales figures for its previous quarter via its Investor Relations website, with some color added in post-report statements, as reported by Gamebiz.jp. It was in that reporting that Bandai Namco shared its impressive milestone. Reportedly, across all platforms and since Elden Ring came out February 2022, the game has moved over 16.6 million copies worldwide. It helped contribute to an overall videogame sales number totaling 40.5 billion yen for Bandai Namco, which is a 55 percent increase over the same period for the company from last year. What’s more, Elden Ring is catching up to the sales figures for the entire Dark Souls series, which currently sit at around 27 million. The game already beat out Sekiro by a wide margin, which has reportedly sold over 5 million copies.

Three warriors facing down a giant golem in Elden Ring.
Elden Ring has soared past expectations according to Bandai Namco's reporting, crossing over 16.6 million copies sold.
Source: Bandai Namco

Elden Ring was a fantastic release for FromSoftware, even putting the sales figures aside. The game came out to rave reviews, including a lot of love here in our own Shacknews review. It features a delightfully expansive world with a lot of freedom for players to chase after whatever adventure they choose on their quest to defeat demigods in the Lands Between. Elden Ring has even seen improvements since launch that expanded features like summoning and PVP, though no DLC for the game has been mentioned quite yet.

With Elden Ring having crossed 16.6 million units sold, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware. With the question of DLC or other expanded content still up in the air, stay tuned for more details and updates here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    August 18, 2022 10:25 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Elden Ring has sold over 16.6 million copies since launch

      August 18, 2022 10:47 AM

      TJ, it would be helpful to know how these numbers compare against other highly successful games. Hard to wrap my head around what this specific number means. Is it a Call of Duty kind of number? Does it compare to huge mainstream RPG franchises like Zelda, Diablo, Elder Scrolls, etc?

        August 18, 2022 11:26 AM

        It means a billion dollars in revenue is what it means. Who cares how it compares! I’d be interested in the games budget.

        August 18, 2022 11:26 AM

        Call of Duty: Vanguard sold 13.4 million copies as of May 2022 according to Forbes. However, it's also not a very good game and has performed poorly among the franchise. https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2022/05/13/npd-elden-ring-has-now-outsold-call-of-duty-vanguard

        The most telling number here (included in the article) is that Elden Ring has already sold over half as many copies as the entirety of the Dark Souls franchise combined, and three times as many copies as Sekiro, which was also highly reviewed and applauded (GOTY at The Game Awards for the year it came out)

          August 18, 2022 11:43 AM

          people just need their COD fix, because battlefield flopped, so they "put up with" black ops and vanguard being trash just to play a new shooter.

          COD MW2 and Warzone 2 however will see the next phase of "literally everyone bought it and is playing/streaming it"

          I don't know what MW sold, but MW2 will sell probably double it

        August 18, 2022 11:40 AM

        it would be interesting if these numbers were actually available, in complete/unfiltered format. but alas

