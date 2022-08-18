Elden Ring has sold over 16.6 million copies since launch Bandai Namco's recent financial reporting marks Elden Ring as the best-selling FromSoftware title yet by far.

It’s no secret that Elden Ring is good and players around the world love it. However, it seems to have caught fire in a way that even some of the most beloved FromSoftware games have been able to achieve. In recent financial reporting, Bandai Namco shared that Elden Ring has sold over 16.6 million copies since its release in February, making it the best-selling FromSoftware game by a rather wide margin.

Bandai Namco recently revealed some sales figures for its previous quarter via its Investor Relations website, with some color added in post-report statements, as reported by Gamebiz.jp. It was in that reporting that Bandai Namco shared its impressive milestone. Reportedly, across all platforms and since Elden Ring came out February 2022, the game has moved over 16.6 million copies worldwide. It helped contribute to an overall videogame sales number totaling 40.5 billion yen for Bandai Namco, which is a 55 percent increase over the same period for the company from last year. What’s more, Elden Ring is catching up to the sales figures for the entire Dark Souls series, which currently sit at around 27 million. The game already beat out Sekiro by a wide margin, which has reportedly sold over 5 million copies.

Source: Bandai Namco

Elden Ring was a fantastic release for FromSoftware, even putting the sales figures aside. The game came out to rave reviews, including a lot of love here in our own Shacknews review. It features a delightfully expansive world with a lot of freedom for players to chase after whatever adventure they choose on their quest to defeat demigods in the Lands Between. Elden Ring has even seen improvements since launch that expanded features like summoning and PVP, though no DLC for the game has been mentioned quite yet.

With Elden Ring having crossed 16.6 million units sold, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware. With the question of DLC or other expanded content still up in the air, stay tuned for more details and updates here at Shacknews.