Thirsty Suitors dev shows off concepts, including Falcon Age-like 'Monkey Game' Outerloop Games is hard at work on finishing Thirsty Suitors, but showed off a few concepts for games it could return to later.

Outerloop Games has a fantastic title in the works with Thirsty Suitors, turning dating into a zany RPG-like experience. That said, Outerloop also had a lot of other ideas for games its staff pitched before it settled on pursuing Thirsty Suitors, some even taking bits and pieces of its previous game Falcon Age. What’s more, these are concepts Outerloop could return to in the future after Thirsty Suitors is complete and released.

Outerloop Games co-founder and studio director Chandana Ekanayake shared detailed on the sidelined pitches and concepts the studio is keeping in its back pocket as it works on Thirsty Suitors. Shared on his Twitter on August 18, 2022, Ekanayake showed off a few concepts, including a Falcon Age Adventure game and a similar Falcon Age-styled game in which a player made use of a relationship with a monkey, suitably given the working title of “Monkey Game.” In the latter, players would interact with the monkey in very similar fashion to Falcon Age, growing a relationship with the monkey and teaching it different actions and behaviors.

It looks like Outerloop Games had quite some interesting ideas before going with the zany Thirsty Suitors, and studio director Chandana Ekanayake believes the team may return to some of the concepts at a later date.

Falcon Age was a fairly delightful title, and one that made Outerloop known to a lot of gamers. We’ve spoken with Outerloop at length about the game in the past and enjoyed it as it rolled out on PSVR and other platforms. A monkey-centered spin on a lot of the fun that came with Falcon Age sounds like it would be a delightful new romp, especially based on the concepts and interactions Ekanayake showed in his Twitter thread. More Falcon Age games seem like they would be a blast too.

Even so, Outerloop currently has its focus set on Thirsty Suitors, which is perfectly fine. The game has looked delightful with every reveal since The Game Awards 2021, and even has a demo out on PC now. With the game set to arrive soon on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, stay tuned for official launch dates right here at Shacknews.