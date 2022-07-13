Evening Reading - July 13, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Elon Musk weighs in on the latest Twitter news

💩 = bs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Thanks for the clarification, Elon.

Finally, Bayonetta 3 news

Day 1679: pic.twitter.com/6bF6ZNVCV6 — The Daily Status Of Bayonetta 3 (@DailyBayonetta) July 13, 2022

At long last!

Frasier inside of Karby

pic.twitter.com/galrrQu7Wo — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) February 10, 2022

You think he knows?

Naive Angel Mode

Bowser Jr. is quite excited about Bayonetta 3.

Halo Rocket Launcher IRL

A SPMKR rocket launcher in real life…



I must be dreaming#HaloInfinite #Halo pic.twitter.com/ZHsuF8DtfS — Andrxw452 (@Andrxw452) July 12, 2022

I'm not sure you could even carry this thing without some Spartan armor.

Plant-based kings

There are no vegan men, just.. pic.twitter.com/5DkKLoWZuI — An Post Malone (@CianClarke1) July 13, 2022

They'll no longer be referred to as vegan men.

I'm Ok

There's a little Nidoking inside us all.

Donkey Kong Country 2 standee

⚓️DKC2 Standee⚓️

Upscaled by AI and restored in Photoshop. Hope you like it!

Requested on patreon by Timo#nintendo #retrogaming #snes pic.twitter.com/HtQMtLEZqm — Kurko Mods (@Markus_Kurko) July 13, 2022

They don't make promotional standees like they used to.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Make Leia proud by signing up for Shackpets!

Source: Shacknews

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.