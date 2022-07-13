Evening Reading - July 13, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Elon Musk weighs in on the latest Twitter news
💩 = bs— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022
Thanks for the clarification, Elon.
Finally, Bayonetta 3 news
Day 1679: pic.twitter.com/6bF6ZNVCV6— The Daily Status Of Bayonetta 3 (@DailyBayonetta) July 13, 2022
At long last!
Frasier inside of Karby
February 10, 2022
You think he knows?
Naive Angel Mode
"Naive Angel Mode" #Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/71U8HHwLmM— stupjam 🖌️🐙COMMS OPEN🦑🖌️ (@stupjam) July 13, 2022
Bowser Jr. is quite excited about Bayonetta 3.
Halo Rocket Launcher IRL
A SPMKR rocket launcher in real life…— Andrxw452 (@Andrxw452) July 12, 2022
I must be dreaming#HaloInfinite #Halo pic.twitter.com/ZHsuF8DtfS
I'm not sure you could even carry this thing without some Spartan armor.
Plant-based kings
There are no vegan men, just.. pic.twitter.com/5DkKLoWZuI— An Post Malone (@CianClarke1) July 13, 2022
They'll no longer be referred to as vegan men.
I'm Ok
July 13, 2022
There's a little Nidoking inside us all.
Donkey Kong Country 2 standee
⚓️DKC2 Standee⚓️— Kurko Mods (@Markus_Kurko) July 13, 2022
Upscaled by AI and restored in Photoshop. Hope you like it!
Requested on patreon by Timo#nintendo #retrogaming #snes pic.twitter.com/HtQMtLEZqm
They don't make promotional standees like they used to.
-
