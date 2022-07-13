Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Bayonetta 3 arrives on Switch this October

Nintendo has announced that Bayonetta 3 will launch this October.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Nintendo
1

For the past five years, Bayonetta fans have been patiently waiting for the next chapter in the franchise. Originally announced back in 2017 Bayonetta has been teasing an epic new story surrounding the beloved protagonist, and the wait to experience it won’t last much longer. Nintendo has announced that Bayonetta will finally be released this October.

It was in a new gameplay trailer on the Nintendo YouTube channel that we learned Bayonetta 3 will be released on October 28, 2022. The trailer gives us our latest look at the ever-charming Bayonetta, as well as the demonic threats that she’ll find herself facing off against in the latest game. We also get some new story details, as the trailer introduces us to Viola, a character Nintendo describes as “a feisty new witch” that Bayonetta will come across during her journey. Most interestingly, the trailer features a second Bayonetta, teasing some sort of alternate version of the iconic witch.

Bayonetta 3 release date
Bayonetta 3 will be released on October 28, 2022.
Source: Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 was first announced back in 2017, less than a year after the Nintendo Switch launched. However, details on the project were few and far between after that. As Platinum Games worked behind the scenes to make it a reality, it wasn’t until 2021 that we got a meaningful new look at Bayonetta 3, which is when we also learned the game was targeting a 2022 release date. With an October launch, Bayonetta 3 will hit that desired window.

With Bayonetta 3 launching on October 28, it not only joins an increasingly crowded Fall slate, but it also falls perfectly into Nintendo’s release line-up for the remainder of 2022. With Splatoon 3 launching in September and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet landing in November, Nintendo’s plans are beginning to crystallize. For more of the games coming out throughout the remainder of 2022, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

