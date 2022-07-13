Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evil Dead: The Game's Army of Darkness free update brings Castle Kander map

Players will have all sorts of medieval fun to explore with Evil Dead's new free update bringing a new map, weapons, and a new Exploration Mode.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Saber Interactive
1

Saber Interactive’s Evil Dead: The Game has been quite the guilty pleasure. An asymmetrical multiplayer, it pits iconic Evil Dead heroes against deadly demons and Deadites in a vicious battle of melee and magic mayhem. It was fun already, but the game is getting an influx of new free content to allow players to go even further. The Army of Darkness update brings a bunch of free goodies from the titular third Evil Dead film, including a new map and weapons for players to explore.

Saber Interactive launched Evil Dead: The Game’s Army of Darkness update alongside a trailer on July 13, 2022. With this update, players will now be able to access the new Castle Kander map. Ripped right from the Army of Darkness movie and expanded into a full map, Castle Kander will have players battling it out among the rocky hills, graveyard, and massive castle fortress. Need some gear to keep the mood? You’ll be able to discover the new mace melee weapon and explosive crossbow as well.

In addition to all of this, the new single-player Exploration Mode is free to players as well. Want to explore maps without the chaos of aiding allies and fighting off deadly demons? Then this is the way to go. You can free roam any Evil Dead: The Game map, wandering around its sandbox solo and seeing what secrets are hidden throughout. Just be mindful because there will be Deadites kicking about.

Finally, there are some premium additions to Evil Dead: The Game as well, featuring new costumes and skins for Lord Arthur, Henry the Red, and Evil Ash. These outfits cost money, but they’re simply cosmetic and the only part of the new update that will cost you a dime.

A car driving down a hill in Evil Dead: The Game's new Castle Kander map.
New vehicles, missions, and more await players in the vast new Castle Kander map in Evil Dead: The Game's Army of Darkness update.
Source: Saber Interactive

Evil Dead: The Game is a gift that has kept on giving since we first reviewed it, including playing it in the likes of Big Team Battle. With more of a good thing having now arrived in the game, it’s a good time to keep playing and exploring the over-the-top violence and Deadite-slaying teamwork it has in store for survivors. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

