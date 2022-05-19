ShackStream: Big Team Building in Evil Dead: The Game - Episode 18 The Shack Staff are getting groovy and fighting evil forces in Evil Dead: The Game.

Another week is coming to a close, but not before the Shack Staff dive into another game to work on their teamwork. In this week’s episode of Big Team Building, the team will be fighting among themselves as they try to survive (and kill) in Evil Dead: The Game. Take a look as we scare each other over on Twitch at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Evil Dead: The Game livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. and last for roughly two hours. During this time, we’ll be jumping into some private matches as four staff members work together while a fifth and solo staffer tries their best to sow dissent, cause trouble, and wreak havoc.

For those playing catch up, Evil Dead: The Game, brings the iconic movie franchise to the video game format and applies the popular asymmetrical 4v1 style. Four players take on the role of survivors as they seek to locate a page of the Necronomicon and put an end to the source of evil. Meanwhile, one player fills the shoes of the evil forces, be it monsters, skeletons, or otherworldly creatures. Their main goal is to stop the survivors by any means necessary, which typically includes summoning deadites, placing traps, and possessing players, cars, and yes, even trees.

Feel free to watch the shenanigans unfold either here or over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You might also like to sow a bit of discord yourself and give me hints if I'm in the monster.