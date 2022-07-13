Twitter (TWTR) submits Elon Musk poop emoji tweet as evidence of disparaging behavior Elon Musk's tweets are being used as evidence in this Twitter trial, with a poop emoji reply to their CEO being used as an example of disparagement.

Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter may have been pulled off the table, but the social media company is taking legal action against the billionaire CEO of Tesla. In an effort to demonstrate Musk's "disparaging" behavior toward the company, Twitter has submitted a poop emoji reply tweet Musk sent to CEO Parag Agrawal's tweet thread about how bot percentages are calculated. Just when you thought this story couldn't get any dumber, a poop emoji tweet is being used as evidence in a lawsuit. We are truly in the dumbest timeline.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Twitter officially sued Musk yesterday in an effort to compel the billionaire to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. In its complaint, Twitter has said that Elon Musk broke his non-disparagement obligation to the company. It is pretty obvious how a single poop emoji reply to a very in-depth tweet thread about bot and user data calculations at Twitter could be construed as disparagement, but Musk did go on to reply to his own poop tweet saying "So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal seen here at the time before Elon Musk tanked his stock.

Musk's tweets about the Twitter deal have become increasingly unhinged over the past few months, with a late night barrage of memes where the Tesla CEO actually tweeted at the SEC happening just this weekend. For a person who has been fined by the SEC in the past, Musk shows no care for Twitter (TWTR) shareholders or the company itself in how he has handled the deal. Twitter will argue that Musk has repeatedly affected the share price of the company as well as harmed employees with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the deal.

Twitter has been keeping track of every inappropriate mention of the company by Musk on Twitter, so it will not be surprising to see more tweets surface in the lawsuit as evidence, but probably none as stinky as Elon's poop tweet.

