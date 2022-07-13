Roll20 to merge with OneBookShelf Roll20 and OneBookShelf will combine forces to create a tabletop empire.

Roll20 is one of the biggest websites in tabletop gaming. Allowing a convenient way for users to enjoy TTRPGs and other tabletop games completely digitally. In its efforts to expand its gaming empire, Roll20 will join forces with another major player in the space. It’s been announced that Roll20 and OneBookShelf will soon merge their business.

The merger between Roll20 and OneBookShelf was announced by the former today and details were shared with Shacknews. OneBookShelf is a digital storefront that allows users to buy and download various TTRPGs as well as other card games, comic books, and more. The companies believe that the merger will make it easier for creators to connect with audiences and vice versa.

An example of what PDFs will look like in Roll20

Source: Roll20

“Joining forces with OneBookShelf creates the best place to purchase, peruse, and play TTRPGs online, period,” said Ankit Lal, CEO of Roll20. “Since 2012, Roll20 has been the industry leader in virtual tabletop gaming, hosting content from some of the biggest publishers in the space, including Wizards of the Coast, Paizo, and Chaosium. With this deal, we gain significant progress on several of our user promises that dramatically improve the VTT, and will work together to continue adding new and exciting features to our already industry-leading platform.”

As a part of the merger, Roll20 will receive PDF support so that GMs and players can share and view documents within the program. OneBookShelf’s PDF library will be brought to Roll20 at a later date. Ankit Lal will continue to serve as CEO following the close of the merger.

Roll20 saw a massive surge in popularity during the pandemic, and its business has also seen a lot of evolution in the time since. For more on what’s happening at Roll20 and the world of TTRPGs, Shacknews is your place.