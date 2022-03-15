Roll20 interview: New CEO Ankit Lal on his biggest priorities and challenges We spoke with Roll20's new CEO to learn more about how he's adapting to the new role and his plans for the company.

Roll20 allows players to experience games like Dungeons and Dragons, as well as a plethora of tabletop RPGs, completely online. With systems and resources that make these games playable without the need to physically gather, Roll20 saw a massive boost in popularity during the pandemic. Recently, Roll20 brought on former Google product & business strategy lead Ankit Lal as its CEO. We caught up with Lal to further discuss his new role.

In our interview, Roll20 CEO Ankit Lal discussed the company’s increase in popularity, as well as his biggest priorities and challenges as the new CEO.

Shacknews: What are some of the biggest priorities in your new role as CEO of Roll20?

My priorities are focusing on users and publishers - we recently announced a 10 million user milestone and we’re coming up on Roll20’s ten-year anniversary. My focus is ensuring we remain the best place to play tabletop RPGs online - whether that’s serving people who are just starting to play RPGs, those who are moving in-person games online, or the existing user base that’s been spearheading the digital play movement since we started.

I include Roll20 Marketplace Creators in that group because those publishers and artists are passionate game players, not just makers. They give some of the most valuable feedback about how to enhance play with our tools and in return, we want to make onboarding their art, adventures, character sheets & compendiums even easier so they can reach even more players.

I’m product focused - specifically we are diving deep into platform stability and ease of use; buffing the backlog/user requests; and creating an in-person experience & tools alongside the VTT for people to use as they go back to playing in person after a couple of years of virtual game nights.

Shacknews: How has the increased popularity of playing tabletop games online informed your decision-making at Roll20 and what effect has the pandemic had on your player base?

We have been grateful to be a part of keeping folks connected during COVID - we’ve added 5 million new players since 2020. That influx of new players challenged us to adapt quickly to serve them and keep the service stable and free for everyone. That shifted our team’s focus for a bit, and led to a big round of hiring in 2021 (growing from about 20 to 60). That growth shifted our priorities in the short term and accelerated our hiring so we could remain focused on improving the core platform for users and publishers.

Shacknews: How does the work you did at Google inform what you’re doing now?

My time at Google taught me a lot of things, but the most important being to focus on users first. If we can build delightful, intuitive features for our users, we’ll be ok. For example, we were hearing that users wanted a smoother onboarding experience & UI and now we’ve got great analysis on what that means after looking at behavior and self-reporting from various cohorts of users.

Shacknews: How will the new GM Hub empower Game Masters?

One thing that we talk about as a team is how there are so many resources for Game Masters out there, but it’s really hard for a new Game Master to figure out what they all are. We want to enhance the GM experience by creating a central location for folks to find all of the amazing resources the TTRPG community has created, it’ll become more accessible for players as they explore GMing, or existing GMs who are looking to change things up a bit or try a new system or artwork. Roll20’s mission has always been driven by the community and we see this as another opportunity to keep people connected to each other and to tools that improve their experience.

Shacknews: In what ways is Roll20 making it easier for game makers to get their products on the platform?

Right now, we offer over 800 character sheets on Roll20 and over 10,000 items in the Marketplace. We have a huge variety of playable content, artwork, and compendia for rules and monster manuals from the best tabletop publishers out there.

I don’t want to spoil our upcoming features too early, but we want to be the biggest digital TTRPG Marketplace globally - to do that we have to improve every step for artists, publishers, and independent designers from creating character sheets to uploading art packs, and even to how users access that content once they’ve purchased it. We’re working on immersive map & lighting features like doors, windows, and an overhead layer; new types of content for GMs to share with players; UI & ease of use improvements as well as performance improvements. We are also focused on improving our tools for in-person and hybrid play with printable character sheets, additional compendium features from the Roll20 mobile app, and we recently added compendium sharing on the website, rather than just within the VTT. You can read more from our CTO, Morgan Buck, here on the blog.

It was an insightful chat with Ankit Lal, full of interesting tidbits about his philosophy as a leader and what we can expect from Roll20 going forward. For more interviews with the biggest names in entertainment, stick with Shacknews.